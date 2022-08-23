Oakland Athletics vs. Miami Marlins Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 22 | 2022 MLB Season

The Oakland Athletics will square off against the Miami Marlins on Monday night. The Athletics defeated the Seattle Mariners 5-3 on Sunday, improving to 45-77 this year. The Marlins now sit at 52-69 this season after losing Sunday's contest to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Oakland has been really bad at home this season, as evidenced by their 19-40 record at RingCentral Coliseum. On the other side, the Marlins have been awful since late July as they're 7-19 in their past 26 contests.

Oakland will send out hurler Adam Oller for Monday's contest. He is 2-5 with a 6.63 ERA, and he'll be making his 11th start. He has had a rough going this year, but fortunately, he'll be facing an awful Marlins lineup. Miami's offense is averaging 2.1 runs per game in their previous seven.

Oller has been slightly better in his last two, giving up just three earned runs in his past 10 2/3 innings. The Athletics' righty has been bad while pitching at home, and overall, Oakland is 3-7 in his starts. Expect him to be better than usual though, given the opposition.

Edward Cabrera will be on the hill Monday for the Marlins. He is 3-1, with a 1.78 ERA in six starts this year so far. He has been outstanding this season in the 30 1/3 frames he's thrown, and he'll be facing a weak Athletics lineup.

Cabrera has been flawless lately, surrendering zero earned runs in his past 14 2/3 innings. The Miami right-hander has displayed great stuff all year, and his only issue has come with his walks so far. Still, he's averaging under three hits allowed per start, which is fantastic, so look for him to keep dominating against a terrible A's offense.

Oakland Athletics vs. Miami Marlins Match Details

Fixture: Miami Marlins @ Oakland Athletics

Date & Time: Monday, August 22, 9:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland, California

Oakland Athletics vs. Miami Marlins Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Miami Marlins -140 -1.5 (+130) Over 7.0 (-125) Oakland Athletics +130 +1.5 (-150) Under 7.0 (+105)

Oakland Athletics vs. Miami Marlins Best Picks

Edward Cabrera has a streak of three games where he's recorded six or more punchouts. The A's go down on strikes more than the league average, and they've K'd 19 times in their last two games. Expect Cabrera to notch at least six strikeouts on Monday.

"Edward Cabrera, Wicked Sliders." - Rob Friedman

Pick: Edward Cabrera Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-125)

The Marlins have the second-lowest first-inning runs in the MLB while on the road this year. The A's are facing a pitcher that hasn't allowed a run in almost 15 innings. Expect six quick outs to open up this series on Monday.

Pick: No Runs First Inning (-125)

Oakland Athletics vs. Miami Marlins Betting Prediction

The Marlins are on a four-game losing streak at the moment, but their last win was in Cabera's previous start. The A's have been awful when Oller starts, especially through the first five innings. Despite how bad the Marlins' bats have been, the A's give up almost six runs a game when Oller pitches. Expect the road side to lead after five tonight.

Prediction: Marlins First 5 Innings ML (-150)

