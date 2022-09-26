Oakland Athletics vs New York Mets: Odds, Line, Picks and Prediction - September 25 | 2022 MLB Season

The Oakland Athletics host the New York Mets on Sunday (September 25) at the Ring Central Coliseum in MLB action. The two sides are on entirely different ends of the spectrum.

The A’s have had a howler of a season, having one of the worst records in the entire MLB, while their opponents, the Mets are one of the best teams in professional baseball and one of the few teams to have already guaranteed themselves a playoff berth.

Meanwhile, the A’s have only managed to win 56 games in the entirety of the campaign. To put things into perspective, the Mets have lost as many games as the A’s have won. That statistic in itself explains the gulf in class between the two sides.

The A’s have gone 56-96 over the course of the season, with a win percentage of .368. The Nationals are the only team in the entire MLB with a worse win percentage. All things considered, the A’s have managed to take a game off the Mets in this series, leveling it 1-1. In the series decider, they will need to come out all guns blazing to stand any chance at defeating the mighty New York side.

The Mets have been remarkable this campaign. They have an overall record of 96-57 as they sit at the top of the National League East standings.

The Mets and the Atlanta Braves have already clinched the wild-card berth, but the battle for the division win is still on. The two teams are only separated by 2 games. The Mets have already slipped up once in this series and dropped a game that no one thought would happen. If they falter once again in the upcoming weeks, the Braves might end up leapfrogging them and clinch the division. The Mets are still in prime position for the division win, but they can’t afford to rest on their laurels.

Oakland Athletics vs New York Mets Match Details

Fixture: New York Mets @ Oakland Athletics

Date and Time: Sunday, September 25, 4:07 PM ET

Venue: RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland, California

Oakland Athletics vs New York Mets best picks

The top picks for the game are JP Sears of the A's and Max Scherzer of the Mets. Sears has an ERA of 2.05 and Scherzer has an ERA of 2.15 thus far. The Mets have won 10 of the 14 games that Max Scherzer has started in. He has established himself as one of the best pitchers in the entire MLB.

Oakland Athletics vs New York Mets Betting Odds:

New York Mets -1.5 Over 6.5
Oakland Athletics +1.5 Under 6.5

Athletics vs Mets Final Prediction:

The Mets are clearly the favorites. There is an obvious gulf in class between the two sides and Max Scherzer is another point of difference between the two sides. The Mets should win this one.

New York Mets: -1.5

