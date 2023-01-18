Ohio State vs Nebraska Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 18 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Ohio State Buckeyes are off to a 10-7 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, twelfth in the Big Ten Conference, and are on a four-game losing streak.

They are coming off a loss against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (68-64) in their previous outing where the entire starting lineup failed to make any significant contribution.

Brice Sensabaugh and Zed Key who came off the bench, scored 20 and 11 points respectively. They will now take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who are on a 9-9 start to the season 13th in the same conference and are on a two-game losing streak.

The Purdue Boilermakers defeated them in their last outing, 73-55. Derrick Walker led the scoring charts with 19 points as other players failed to make a significant contribution. They will now host this game at the Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday (January 18) where they will look to end their losing run.

Ohio State Buckeyes vs Nebraska Cornhuskers: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Ohio State Buckeyes -230 -6 (-110) O 137 (-110) Nebraska Cornhuskers +190 +6 (-110) U 137 (-110)

The Buckeyes have struggled to make their mark in the conference with continuous losses. Their conference record is only 2-4 and their away record is a disappointing 1-3 at the moment. The team is impressive on the offensive front, averaging 78.0 points per game, which ranks 53rd in the nation, along with 36.5 offensive rebounds while conceding 66.3 points per game, which ranks 97th.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are even worse compared to the Buckeyes. Their conference record stands at 2-5 whereas the home record is a solid 6-2. The team is poor in offense, averaging 66.4 points per game, which ranks 312th in the along with 33.6 offensive rebounds while conceding 67.2 points per game, which ranks 121st in the nation.

Ohio State Buckeyes vs Nebraska Cornhuskers: Match Details

Fixture: Ohio State Buckeyes @ Nebraska Cornhuskers

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 18, 07:00 p.m ET

Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska

Ohio State Buckeyes vs Nebraska Cornhuskers: Prediction

The Buckeyes are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games after an against-the-spread loss.

They are 2-6 against the spread in their last eight games played on a Wednesday and 2-6 against the spread in their last eight games away from home.

Ohio State has a massive 8-2 advantage over Nebraska in their last ten meetings. Their offense is far better compared to Nebraska. But expect the contest to be a close one.

Final Prediction: Nebraska Cornhuskers +6 (-110)

