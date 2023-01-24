Oklahoma State vs Texas Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 24| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are off to an 11-8 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, seventh in the Big 12 Conference.

They are on a two-game winning streak, coming off a win against the Iowa State Cylones (61-59) in which Avery Anderson III scored 18 points along with 3 rebounds and 5 assists. Kalib Boone contributed 13 points in the two-point win.

They will now take on the Texas Longhorns, who are on a brilliant 16-3 start to the season, and managed a win against the West Virginia Mountaineers (69-61) in their previous outing.

Marcus Carr led the scoring charts with a 23-point performance along with 3 rebounds and 3 assists. They will now host this game at the Moody Center on Tuesday, January 24th, where they will look to continue their winning start. The Cowboys, on the other hand, will be looking to secure their third consecutive win.

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Texas Longhorns: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Oklahoma State Cowboys +265 +7.5 (-110) O 135.5 (-110) Texas Longhorns -330 -7.5 (-110) U 135.5 (-110)

The Cowboys are off to a mixed start to the season. Their conference record is 3-4 at the moment whereas their away record is poor at 1-4.

The team is below the average mark in offense, scoring 67.8 points per game, which ranks 288th in the country along with 34.5 offensive rebounds while conceding 61.9 points per game, which ranks 25th in the country.

The Texas Longhorns are in a much better position compared to the Cowboys. Their conference record is decent at 5-2 whereas their home record is an impressive 11-1.

The team is one of the best when it comes to offense, averaging 80.1 points per game, which ranks 25th in the country, along with 32.9 offensive rebounds, while conceding 66.4 points per game, which ranks 95th in the country.

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Texas Longhorns: Match Details

Fixture: Oklahoma State Cowboys @ Texas Longhorns

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 24, 09:00 p.m ET

Venue: Moody Center, Austin, Texas

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Texas Longhorns: Prediction

The Longhorns are 0-5 against the spread in their last five games after an against-the-spread win.

They are 0-4 against the spread in their last four games at home against a team with a losing record.

Texas have a slight 6-4 advantage in their last ten meetings. However, the current situation gives Texas the upper hand over the Cowboys.

Final Prediction: Oklahoma State +7.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes