Ole Miss vs. Central Arkansas Bears NCAA Odds, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 10| 2022 NCAA Season

Ole Miss is ready to take on the Central Arkansas Bears this Saturday evening. The Rebels won their first match quite comfortably, whereas the Bears suffered a defeat in their first. The Vaught-Hemingway Stadium is ready to host this game. Fans are excited for this one.

In the first game, The University of Mississippi had a comfortable outing. They dominated from the word go and were never in trouble. The final score was 28-10, and it looked like a quality team effort. Jaxson Dart was the MVP of the game as the QB picked up 154 yards with one TD and one interception to his name.

The Troy Trojans had no answers to Mississippi's offense as the home team sealed the victory.

For the Bears, the game did not go the way they planned. They succumbed to defeat against a strong Missouri State Bears. The final score was 14-27, and that left the team and fans a little disappointed. The only positive that could be highlighted from that loss was the fact that the team won the fourth quarter.

They showed that they have quality in their attack. If the team can focus on their defense a bit more, the Bears can showcase a quality game.

It will be interesting to see the result of this game between Mississippi and Central Arkansas. Mississippi looks strong and in a position to achieve more than what is required of them. However, the same cannot be said for the Bears. They seem to be struggling for a while. Expect a blast from this one.

Ole Miss vs. Central Arkansas Bears: Match Details

Match: Central Arkansas Bears @ University of Mississippi

Date & Time: Saturday, September 10, 07:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, University of Mississippi

Odds: Ole Miss vs. Central Arkansas Bears

Teams Spread Over/Under Ole Miss -36 (-110) U 64.5 (-110) Central Arkansas Bears +36 (-110) O 64.5 (-110)

Ole's last nine games have gone below the total points mark (64.5).

Ole Miss vs. Central Arkansas Bears: Pick

Keep an eye on Zack Evans to prove himself on the field today. The running back will prove his worth against the Bears. Zack is a warrior on the pitch and wears his heart on his sleeve. A definite pick for today's game, so make sure not to miss out on him.

Prediction

Mississippi is the clear favorite to win this game. It is highly unlikely that they would lose to a non-FBS team. Trust Mississippi to take this one home.

Pick/Prediction: Big W for Mississippi

