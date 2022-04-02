Ranking the 3 greatest Ole Miss quarterbacks in NFL history  

Ole Miss—the well-known nickname for the University of Mississippi—has produced a few solid NFL quarterbacks over the years.

Matt Corral, who just finished a brilliant career for the Rebels, will be selected at some point in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft.

One can't help but wonder what type of pro career he’ll end up putting together. He could morph into a Hall of Famer, a decent starter or a longtime backup. Then again, he may be out of the league in a couple of years. You never know.

Here are the NFL’s best quarterbacks of all time who once starred at Ole Miss.

Top 3 Ole Miss quarterbacks in NFL history

Ole Miss legend Archie Miller

#1 - Eli Manning

Eli Manning was selected by the San Diego Chargers with the first overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft. Not exactly thrilled to go to San Diego, he was immediately traded to the New York Giants in a deal involving fellow ‘04 draftee Philip Rivers.

Manning would spend his entire 16-year career in New York, making the Pro Bowl on four occasions and earning the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award in 2016.

And oh, yeah, he managed to win two Super Bowls against some guy named Tom Brady. He was named MVP of both of those memorable contests.

#2 - Charlie Conerly

Charlie Conerly was so good at Ole Miss that he has an award named after him: The C Spire Conerly Trophy. Every year, the award is given to the top college football player in the state of Mississippi.

Conerly was drafted by Washington in the 13th round of the 1945 NFL Draft. However, he never ended up playing in D.C. and, like Manning, wound up playing his entire career with the Giants.

The 1947 SEC Player of the Year became a two-time Pro Bowler and led New York to the 1956 NFL championship, defeating the Chicago Bears 47-7.

#3 - Archie Manning

Eli was No. 1 on the list, and now we focus on his dad. Archie Manning was truly a legend at Ole Miss, finishing fourth in Heisman voting as a junior and third during his senior season.

Manning was later selected by the New Orleans Saints second overall in the 1971 NFL Draft. He would play the majority of his career with the team, making the Pro Bowl in 1978 and 1979. He’s also a member of both the Saints’ Ring of Honor and Hall of Fame.

Unfortunately, Manning never played in a single playoff game during his 13-year pro career.

Edited by Windy Goodloe