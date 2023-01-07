Orlando Magic vs. Golden State Warriors Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 7 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Orlando Magic take on the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center on Saturday (January 7) in NBA Regular Season action.

The 14-25 Magic have been decent recently. They have won five of their last 10 and are now up to 13th place in the Eastern Conference standings. They come into this game on the back of a 115-123 defeat against the Memphis Grizzlies. They have been led by the continued brilliance of rookie sensation Paolo Banchero who is leading the side in scoring.

Banchero is averaging over 21 points per game this season and is in line for a miraculous All-Star game call up. This month thus far, he is averaging 27.5 points per game.

These are uncharted waters for the Warriors as they started the season so poorly. After sustaining a poor run of results, they seem to be back to their glistening best. Although they lost their last game, they have won five of their last six games. Without Wiggins and Curry for a sustained period of time, the injury riddled Dubs’ side have managed well.

The Warriors have improved to a 20-19 record and are an above .500 side for one of the first times this season. They are currently sixth in the West and are here because of inspired performances by Jordan Poole. He is averaging over 29 points per game over the last six games.

Orlando Magic vs. Golden State Warriors Match Details

Fixture: Orlando Magic @ Golden State Warriors

Date & Time: Saturday, January 7, 8:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Orlando Magic vs. Golden State Warriors Injury Report

TEAM PLAYER INJURY STATUS Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry Shoulder Out

Stephen Curry is the only significant injury absence in this game who is out with a shoulder injury.

Orlando Magic vs. Golden State Warriors Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Orlando Magic +6.5 (-110) Over 231.5 (-110) +205 Golden State Warriors -6.5 (-110) Under 231.5 (-110) -250

Orlando Magic vs. Golden State Warriors Starting 5s

Orlando Magic: PG Markelle Fultz SG Franz Wagner SF Paolo Banchero PF Moritz Wagner C Wendell Carter

Golden State Warriors: PG Jordan Poole SG Klay Thompson SF Donte DiVincenzo PF Draymond Green C Kevon Looney

Magic vs. Warriors Betting Prediction

The Warriors have been unstoppable at the Chase Center this season and have the best home record in the entire league. They are a much better side on paper and should easily beat the Magic.

The Magic haven’t been the best of defenses this season and with the lights out offense that the Dubs play, it will be mightily difficult for the Orlando side. Klay Thompson has rediscovered his prime form and looks certain to lead the Warriors to another win.

Warriors: -6.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes