Orlando Magic vs. Houston Rockets Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - December 21 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Orlando Magic take on the Houston Rockets on Wednesday (December 21) at the Toyota Center in NBA Regular Season action. The betting odds and predictions are as follows:
In the clash of the serial strugglers, the 9-21 Rockets face off against the 11-21 Magic. The Magic were terribly unfortunate to have their extraordinary six-game win streak ended at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks in a nail-biting 125-126 defeat.
The Magic are currently 13th in the Eastern Conference standings, three games above the Hornets. The recent form of rookie sensation Paolo Banchero has been a revelation for the Magic, contributing massively to their hot run of form.
Banchero is averaging nearly 22-7-4 on 56% true shooting. He is coming off a mediocre performance against the Hawks, scoring 18 points in their losing effort.
The Rockets on the other hand haven’t had the best of form, losing all of their last three games. They are currently rooted to the bottom of the Western Conference standings with a 9-21 record. They are coming off a disappointing 105-124 loss against the San Antonio Spurs in their last game.
Jalen Green has been the leading scorer for the Rockets this season, averaging nearly 21 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists. He has been on fire this month, scoring 20 or more on five occasions already.
Orlando Magic vs. Houston Rockets Match Details
Fixture: Orlando Magic @ Houston Rockets
Date & Time: Wednesday, December 21, 8:00 p.m. EST
Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas
Orlando Magic vs. Houston Rockets Injury Report
The Rockets have a fully-fit squad, while the Magic have numerous injury concerns. Jalen Suggs, Wendell Carter Jr and Jonathan Isaac are all out for the Magic.
Orlando Magic vs. Houston Rockets Betting Odds & Spreads
Magic vs. Rockets Starting 5s
Magic : PG Markelle Fultz SG Franz Wagner (GTD) SF Paolo Banchero PF Bol Bol C Moritz Wagner
Rockets: PG Kevin Porter SG Jalen Green SF Eric Gordon PF Jabari Smith C Alperen Sengun
Magic vs. Rockets Betting Prediction
The Orlando Magic should run away with a victory here. They have a much stronger and settled squad as compared to the Rockets. They come into this game in much better form, having won six of their last seven.
The red-hot form of Paolo Banchero is a major positive for the Magic, while the Rockets’ frontcourt hasn’t performed well at all.
Magic: -117
