Packers vs Dolphins: Best Player Props | NFL Christmas - Week 16

The Green Bay Packers head to Miami to take on the Dolphins for their Week 16 NFL matchup.

Both teams enter play trying to keep their playoff hopes alive. Green Bay would need a miracle to find themselves playing on Wild Card Weekend, while Miami is trying to hold on to the final Wild Card slot in the AFC.

This will be a great game, and while there are many great betting options, here are the best props for this one:

Packers vs Dolphins Match Details

Date & Time: Sunday, December 25; 1:01 pm EST

Date & Time: Sunday, December 25; 1:01 pm EST

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Player Prop #1 - Aaron Rodgers Under 247.5 Passing Yards

The Dolphins' defense is probably still being reamed for allowing almost 100 points over on their three-game road trip. It was a terrible showing and not indicative of the type of team they are.

They should be more comfortable being back home. Even though Tua Tagovailoa should torch the Green Bay defense, they need to make it, so they only need two touchdowns to win.

Limiting Aaron Rodgers' yardage would be no easy task, but the Dolphins should be up to the challenge.

Best Player Prop #2 - Jaylen Waddle Over 63.5 Receiving Yards

The Packers will zero in on Tyreek Hill; they will do everything in their power to limit the deep ball. So while they may be successful at that, they will just leave the door wide open for Jaylen Waddle.

Extending coverage to limit the deep threat will leave the middle of the field wide open, which is where Waddle is most dangerous. Waddel struggled in California, but he was back at it in Buffalo, turning three receptions into 114 yards. He should have more catches in the warm Florida sun making for an easy cash.

Best Player Prop #3 - Tua Tagovailoa Over 4.5 Rushing Yards

Tua Tagovailoa either collects 20 rushing yards or zero. He doesn't often leave the pocket despite is great mobility. He found seven yards in frozen Buffalo, so being warmer in this one, he might feel the desire to take a light job, pick up a fist down, and cash this ticket for bettors.

