Panthers vs Avalanche Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 10| 2022-23 NHL Season

The Florida Panthers (18-19-4) are fifth in the Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference and are coming off a loss against the Dallas Stars (5-1) in their previous outing. They will now take on the Colorado Avalanche (20-15-3), who are the defending Stanley Cup Champions, but are currently fifth in the Central Division of the Western Conference.

The Avalanche managed a close overtime win in their last outing against the Edmonton Oilers (3-2). The game will be hosted by them at the Ball Arena on Tuesday (January 10) where they will look to continue their winning start. Florida, on the other hand, will look to end their losing start.

Florida Panthers vs Colorado Avalanche: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Florida Panthers +110 +1.5 (-225) O 6 (-120) Colorado Avalanche -130 -1.5 (+185) U 6 (+100)

Florida has had a mixed start to the season with 18 wins and 19 losses so far. This puts them fifth in the division and behind the other top teams by a distance. They are currently far behind compared to their performance last season, where they finished first in the the division with an overall record of 58-18, one of the best in the league. They now find themselves struggling to even qualify for the playoffs.

The team has scored a total of 133 goals while conceding 141, a difference of -8.

The Colorado Avalanche is finding it difficult this time around to qualify for the playoffs as they sit fifth with 20 wins and 15 losses. However, their situation is still better and they are active in the race for the playoffs.

The team has scored a total of 112 goals and conceded 110, a difference of -2.

Florida Panthers vs Colorado Avalanche: Match Details

Fixture: Florida Panthers @ Colorado Avalanche

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 09:30 p.m ET

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

Florida Panthers vs Colorado Avalanche: Pick

Nathan MacKinnon has been a constant source of goals and assists for the Colorado team. He has managed to score 10 goals and has provided 28 assists in 27 games this season. His contribution against Florida has been influential as well, scoring five times and assisting six times in 16 games against them. Check him out tonight as well.

Best Pick: Nathan MacKinnon Anytime Scorer (+135)

Florida Panthers vs Colorado Avalanche: Prediction

The two are tied at 5-5 each against each other in their last 10 meetings. This will be their first encounter of the season and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top. Expect a tough and close game tonight.

Final Prediction: Total Under 6 (+100)

