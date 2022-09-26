Parlay - New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys - September 26 | 2022 NFL Football Season

The New York Giants will be at home to face the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football on September 26.

The Giants have started the season 2-0 and will look to keep rolling, while the Cowboys will look to hand New York their first loss of the season. On that note, let's feature the best parlay to add to your bet slips this Monday.

New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants

Date & Time: Monday, September 26; 8:15 pm EDT

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Parlay Leg #1: Cowboys First Half Over 9.5 Points (-115)

The Cowboys' offense had a Week 1 to forget, but during their Week 2 victory, they put up 14 first-quarter points and led 17-3 at the half.

Backup QB Cooper Rush, who's under center while Dak Prescott recovers from injury, filled in admirably and didn't do much wrong. He ended the game with 235 passing yards and one passing TD and went 19-for-31 on his completions.

Rush will have the luxury of handing the ball off to Ezekiel Elliott, who rushed for 1,002 yards last season. This was Elliott's fourth 1,000-yard rushing season, and he has played just six years as a pro.

The Cowboys' RB2, Tony Pollard, is coming off of a solid season himself, as he tallied 719 yards on the ground on 5.5 yards per carry. Meanwhile, looking at Dallas' receiving corp, wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and Noah Brown have stood out so far.

Brown is enjoying a breakout season, which could serve as a massive boost going forward. Expect this offensive unit to end the first half with double-digit points tonight.

Parlay #2: Saquon Barkley Over 64.5 Rushing Yards (-215)

Saquon Barkley has gotten off to a solid start, which is great news for Giants fans. The former #2 overall pick has dealt with injury woes throughout his career, but it seems the offseason has helped him shake off any lingering injuries.

In week 1, he ran all over the Tennessee Titans, finishing with 164 yards on 18 carries. He followed that up with 72 last week, so expect him to easily amass 65 tonight.

New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys Parlay Odds: +190

