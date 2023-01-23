Paul vs Bautista Agut Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 22| Australian Open 2023

Tommy Paul is through to the fourth round of the 2023 Australian Open and will now take on Roberto Bautista Agut at the Margaret Court Arena on Sunday (January 22) after defeating his fellow American, Jenson Brooksby, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 in straight sets in the third round.

The American led the match by hitting more aces, (7) but his winning percentage on the first serve is what created the main difference in his win, which stood at 80 whereas it was only 58 for Brooksby. He got a total of 14 break-point opportunities and managed to grab hold of five of them.

Paul won a total of 101 points, whereas his opponent managed to win a total of 75 points. He will now take on Agut, who is coming off a famous win against Andy Murray in the third round.

The Spaniard played one of the best matches of his career and defeated Murray 6-1, 6-7, 6-3, 6-4. The difference was in the winning percentage on the first serve, which was 77% for the No.24 seed and only 60% for the Brit.

He had a total of 14 break-point opportunities and made use of six of them. In addition to the second set, the Spanish international won other games quite comfortably, finally ending Murray's fantastic run at the Australian Open. Agut won a total of 142 points whereas Murray managed to win a total of 102 points.

Tommy Paul vs Roberto Bautista Agut: Betting Odds

Player Moneyline Spread Over/Under Tommy Paul -125 -0.5 (-110) O 38.5 (-125) Roberto Bautista Agut +105 +0.5 (-110) U 38.5 (+100)

This is the American's fourth appearance at the Australian Open and he has reached Round 4 for the first time. He is one of the few American players left in the tournament and would like to go as far as possible.

For Agut, this will be his eleventh appearance at the Australian Open. He will be looking to equal his personal best of reaching the quarterfinals again with a win in the fourth round.

Tommy Paul vs Roberto Bautista Agut: Match Details

Fixture: Tommy Paul @ Roberto Bautista Agut

Date & Time: Sunday, January 22, 11:59 p.m ET

Venue: Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne Park

Tommy vs Roberto: Betting Prediction

The two players have met each other twice on clay, where Agut won both games, and twice on a hard court where the players are tied with a win each. They will now face each other for the fifth time in the fourth round of a Grand Slam where the stakes are high. Expect a close encounter nevertheless.

Final Prediction: Tommy Paul -125

