Australian Open 2023 TV Schedule: When are Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Andrey Rublev playing? - Day 6, Round 3

Day 6 of the Australian Open will see the third-round matches of the singles draw continue as the players aim to reach the second week of the Asia-Pacific Major.

Men's singles favorite Novak Djokovic booked his place in the third round with a 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-0 win over French qualifier Enzo Couacaud. He will next take on 27th seed Grigor Dimitrov in what will be the 11th meeting between the two.

Andy Murray played the longest match of his career against Thanasi Kokkinakis and produced a sensational comeback to win 4-6, 6-7(4), 7-6(5), 6-3, 7-5 in 5 hours and 45 minutes. The Scot faces a tough task ahead as he takes on 24th seed Roberto Bautista Agut, who beat him in each of their last three meetings.

Fifth seed Andrey Rublev overcame Emil Ruusuvuori 6-2, 6-4, 6-7(2), 6-3 and will be up against 25th seed Dan Evans for a place in the fourth round of the Australian Open.

Other players who will be in action on Day 6 of the tournament include Holger Rune, Aryna Sabalenka, Caroline Garcia and Belinda Bencic.

Novak Djokovic vs Grigor Dimitrov match schedule

The third-round match between Novak Djokovic and Grigor Dimitrov will be the fourth match of the day in the Rod Laver Arena.

Match timing: 7 pm local time, 1:30 pm IST, and 8 am GMT; 3 am ET

Date: 21 January, 2023

Andy Murray vs Roberto Bautista Agut match schedule

Andy Murray will look to continue his good run at the Australian Open as he takes on 24th seed Roberto Bautista Agut in the fourth match of the day in the Margaret Court Arena.

Match timing: 7 pm local time, 1:30 pm IST, and 8 am GMT; 3 am ET

Date: 21 January, 2023

Andrey Rublev vs Dan Evans match schedule

Fifth seed Andrey Rublev will aim to book his place in the fourth round of the Australian Open as he takes on 25th seed Dan Evans in the second match of the day in the Margaret Court Arena.

Match timing: (21 Jan) Approx. 12: 30 pm local time, 7 am IST, and 1: 30 am GMT; (19 Jan) 8: 30 pm ET

Where to watch Australian Open 2023?

Here's a list of countries and their respective channels on which the 2023 Australian Open matches will be broadcast:

ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, & ESPN+ - USA

TSN & RDS - Canada

Eurosport - United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland

Nine & Stan Sport - Australia

beIN Sports - Middle East and North Africa

SuperSport - Sub-Saharan Africa

CCTV, iQIYI, GreatSports Media (Shanghai TV), Guangdong TV - China

Eurosport - Europe

WOWOW - Japan

ESPN International - Latin and Central America, Mexico, and the Caribbean

Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv - India

