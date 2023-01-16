Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | Australian Open 2023, Round 1

Former World No. 1 Andy Murray will take on Matteo Berrettini in what will be one of the most highly-anticipated matches in the first round of the Australian Open.

It will be the fifth meeting between the two players with Berrettini heading 3-1 in the head-to-head. The two locked horns twice last season in the BOSS Open final and the third round of the US Open, with the Italian coming out on top in both fixtures.

The winner of the match will face either Thanasi Kokkinakis or Fabio Fognini in the second round of the Australian Open.

Andy Murray produced some promising performances during the 2022 season that saw him return to the Top 50 of the ATP rankings. The Scot started the 2023 season at the Adelaide International 1 and suffered a 7-6(3), 6-3 defeat to eventual runner-up Sebastian Korda.

Berrettini had an indifferent 2022 season as he won two grass-court tournaments but dropped out of the Top-10 of the ATP rankings. The Italian started the new season at the United Cup where he represented Italy. Berrettini won both of his singles matches against Thiago Monteiro and Casper Ruud in the group stage of the tournament to help his nation to the knockout round.

Italy then faced Poland and the 26-year-old beat Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to help his team qualify for the semifinals where they faced Greece. Berrettini lost 6-4, 6-7(2), 6-4 to Stefanos Tsitsipas but his country won the tie 4-1 to reach the final where they faced the United States.

The Americans were leading 2-0 when Berrettini came in to face Taylor Fritz. He put in a tought fight but lost 7-6(4), 7-6(6).

Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini match schedule

The second-round match between Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini will be the third match at the Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday, January 17.

Date: 17 January, 2023.

Time: Approx. 2:00 pm local time

Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini streaming details

Viewers in the following countries can watch the Australian Open on their respective channels and sites:

ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, and ESPN - USA

TSN and RDS - Canada

Eurosport - United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland

Nine & Stan Sport - Australia

beIN Sports - Middle East and North Africa

SuperSport - Sub-Saharan Africa

CCTV, iQIYI, GreatSports Media (Shanghai TV), Guangdong TV - China

Eurosport - Europe

WOWOW - Japan

ESPN International - Latin and Central America, Mexico, and the Caribbean

