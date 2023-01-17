Penn State vs. Wisconsin Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- January 17 | 2023 NCAA Basketball Regular Season

Two Big Ten teams with virtually identical records square off in Madison, Wisconsin, as the Penn State Nittany Lions take on the Wisconsin Badgers. Both teams are in the thick of a postseason push as they attempt to stack quality victories to impress the tournament committee. The Nittany Lions recently bounced back from a loss against the #1 team in the country, the Purdue Boilermakers, with a win against the Indiana Hoosiers. Wisconsin struggled as they enter this contest on a three-game losing streak and need to get back on the right side of the ledger. Who will be victorious Tuesday Night--the Nittany Lions or the Badgers?

Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Wisconsin Badgers: Betting Odds

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Penn State +1.5 (-110) O 129.5 (-110) +105 Wisconsin -1.5 (-110) U 129.5 (-110) -125

The Wisconsin Badgers need a spark, one that only guard Chucky Hepburn can provide. Hepburn leads the Badgers in assists and steals while averaging 13 points per night. Chucky Hepburn is an efficient scorer shooting 41% from the field and 47% from deep.

Wisconsin forward Steven Crowl provides a jolt on both ends of the floor. Crowl averages 12 points per game while leading the team in rebounds and blocked shots.

Forward Tyler Wahl doesn't offer much behind the arc, shooting 21%, but Wahl is an efficient scorer from everywhere else on the floor. Wahl leads Wisconsin in scoring and shoots 42% from the floor.

Keep an eye on guard Connor Essegian. The Badger has one of the better shooting strokes in college basketball. Essegian averages 10 points per night while shooting 44% from the floor, 45% from deep, and 93% from the stripe.

Nittany Lions' guard Jalen Pickett continues to make his case for All-Conference honors. Pickett leads the team in points, rebounds, steals, and assists. Pickett is one of the most complete players in America, shooting 50% from the floor, 36% from beyond the arc, and 85% from the free throw line.

Nittany Lions' guard Seth Lundy is the perfect complement for Pickett. Lundy averages 14 points per night while shooting 48% from the floor, 43% from deep, and 82% from the line.

Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Wisconsin Badgers: Match Details

Fixture: Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Wisconsin Badgers

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 17, 8:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin

Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Wisconsin Badgers: Prediction

Wisconsin has home-court advantage, but the Nittany Lions have the better team. Don't sleep on guard Seth Lundy. He is a difference-maker, and Jalen Pickett can carry the Nittany Lions to victory.

Final Prediction: Penn State +1.5 (-110), Over 129.5

