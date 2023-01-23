Penn vs Hartford Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 23| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Penn Quakers are off to a 9-11 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season.

They sit seventh in the league and are off to a less than ideal three-game losing streak.

They are coming off a loss against the Yale Bulldogs (70-63) in their previous outing. Jordan Dingle led the scoring charts with a 27-point performance in that game.

They will now take on the Hartford Hawks, who are on a terrible 4-16 start to the season, as part of the ASUN Conference.

To make matters worse, they are on a six-game losing streak. The Morgan State Bears defeated them 92-84 in their last outing, where Briggs McClain scored 21 points, but the team still fell short by eight points.

They will now host this game at the Chase Arena on Monday, January 23rd where they will look to end their losing run. The Quakers, on the other hand, will also look to snap out of their own wretched streak.

Penn Quakers vs Hartford Hawks: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Penn Quakers -1100 -14 (-110) O 140.5 (-110) Hartford Hawks +700 +14 (-110) U 140.5 (-110)

The Quakers have had a mixed start to the season as their conference record is a disappointing 2-4 at the moment, whereas their away record is also poor at 4-7.

The team is above the average mark in offense, scoring 73.0 points per game, which ranks 151st in the nation along with 33.1 offensive rebounds while conceding 72.6 points per game, which ranks 273rd in the country.

The Hartford Hawks have had a horrible start to the season. Their away record is one of the worst at 0-9 whereas their home record is 4-5. The team is way below the average mark in offense, scoring 64.9 points per game, which ranks 332nd in the nation, along with 29.0 offensive rebounds while conceding 71.3 points per game, which ranks 241st in the nation.

Penn Quakers vs Hartford Hawks: Match Details

Fixture: Penn Quakers @ Hartford Hawks

Date & Time: Monday, January 23, 07:00 p.m ET

Venue: Reich Family Pavilion, Hartford, Connecticut

Penn Quakers vs Hartford Hawks: Prediction

The Quakers are 3-1-1 against the spread in their last five games. The two teams have faced each other only once before and that was earlier this season. The Quakers won the game 75-55 and will for an encore tonight.

The Hawks are on a terrible run and even though they are hosting the game, they are still the underdogs. Expect a fun encounter.

Final Prediction: Penn -14 (-110)

