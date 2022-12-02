Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, and Spreads - December 2 | 2022/23 NBA Regular Season

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Memphis Grizzlies while they complete their three-game on-the-road stretch on Friday night in Tennessee.

The Sixers are currently 12-10 for the season and sit in fifth spot in the Eastern Conference, whereas Memphis is 12-9 for the season and sits in fourth spot in the Western Conference.

They lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in their most recent game and failed to cover the spread as three-point favorites. The Sixers lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in their last game and failed to cover the spread as underdogs.

The Sixers' scoring average of 108.3 points per game, which is 28th in the NBA, is extremely low. When it comes to team defense, they rank second, allowing 106.1 points per game.

The good news is that James Harden is listed as a probable starter against Memphis tonight, which means he will hope to bring extra depth to the Sixers' roster. Memphis' scoring average of 115 points per contest places them 11th in the league. They rank 17th in the NBA in terms of points allowed per game with 114.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia at Memphis

Date and Time: Friday, December 2 at 8:00 PM ET

Venue: FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN

Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

Player Team Status Injury Tobias Harris Philadephia 76ers Questionable Illness James Harden Philadephia 76ers Probable Foot Jaden Springer Philadephia 76ers Out Quadricep Tyrese Maxey Philadephia 76ers Out Foot Jake LaRavia Memphis Grizzlies Doubtful Foot Desmond Bane Memphis Grizzlies Out Toe Ziaire Williams Memphis Grizzlies Out Knee Danny Green Memphis Grizzlies Out Knee

Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Philadelphia 76ers +195 +5.5 (-110) Over 219 (-110) Memphis Grizzlies -230 -5.5 (-110) Under 219 (-110)

Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies Starting 5's

Memphis

Point Guard - Ja Morant | Shooting Guard - John Konchar | Small Forward - Dillon Brooks | Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr. | Center - Steve Adams

Philadelphia

Point Guard - Shake Milton | Shooting Guard - De'Anthony Melton | Small Forward - Tobias Harris | Power Forward - P.J. Tucker | Center - Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies Betting Prediction

Regarding Harden's participation on Friday, there are conflicting indications. According to some reports, he is listed as probable, but according to others, he won't play again until Monday against the Rockets, his previous team. I'm going to presume the latter because Shams Charania said as much, and add that Harris won't play either because he is sick.

So, it seems difficult for the Sixers to travel and defeat a strong club without two of their top scorers. Although Embiid is excellent, he cannot defeat a strong club like Memphis on the road by himself. Bet on Memphis to cover the spread against Philadelphia at home tonight.

Pick: Memphis -5.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes