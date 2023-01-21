Philadelphia 76ers vs. Sacramento Kings Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 21 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Philadelphia 76ers (29-16) are currently riding high on a four-game winning streak. Their opponents tonight, the Sacramento Kings (26-18), are having an even better run right now with six straight wins.

The 76ers' latest victory saw them win 105-95 against the Portland Trail Blazers. Star center Joel Embiid led the offensive charge with 32 points. The Kings, meanwhile, most recently bested the Oklahoma City Thunder 105-95. Small forward Keegan Murray led on offense with 29 points.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Sacramento Kings Match Details

Fixture: 76ers @ Kings

Date & Time: Saturday, January 21, 10:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Sacramento Kings Injury Report

On the 76ers' front, shooting guard James Harden is questionable due to right foot injury management.

On the Kings' end, there are no reported injuries ahead of tonight's game.

Player Team Injury Status James Harden 76ers Foot Questionable

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Sacramento Kings Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line 76ers -1 (-105) Ov 234.5 (-110) -110 Kings +1 (-115) Un 234.5 (-110) -110

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Sacramento Kings Starting 5s

76ers - PG: James Harden, SG: De'Anthony Melton, SF: Tobias Harris, PF: P.J. Tucker, C: Joel Embiid

Kings - PG: De'Aaron Fox, SG: Kevin Huerter, SF: Harrison Barnes, PF: Keegan Murray, C: Domantas Sabonis

76ers vs. Kings Prediction

The 76ers have looked exceptional on offense of late. Joel Embiid has dominated on points, scoring a commendable 41 points against the Clippers. James Harden has also looked great of late, often leading in rebounds and assists. On defense, the team have been hard to overcome, successfully applying pressure in all areas. They currently have the third-best defensive rating in the league.

The Kings, meanwhile, have found their groove after a troublesome start to the season. De'Aaron Fox has looked dominant on the offensive end of the court, picking up 31 points against longtime state rivals the Los Angeles Lakers. On defense, the team aren't as strong as their Philadelphia foes. However, their relentless offense, with an average of 118.1 points per 100 possessions, makes them a huge threat to any team.

With the home-court advantage, and a relatively healthy team after a recent illness spate, the Kings could very well extend their winning streak tonight.

Prediction: Kings +1 (-115)

