Philadelphia 76ers vs Utah Jazz Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spread: January 14 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Philadelphia 76ers (25-16) are fifth in the Eastern Conference but are coming off a loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder (133-114) in a high-scoring encounter.

Joel Embiid's 30-point effort and James Harden's 24 points weren't enough to lead the 76ers to a win as Shai Gilgeous Alexander came up with massive 37 points for Oklahoma and Josh Giddey also contributed 20 points in the win.

However, Philadelphia are still in a decent position in the conference and is on a 6-4 run in their last ten games. They will now take on the Utah Jazz (22-23), who is eighth in the West and are on a two-game winning streak and 3-7 in their last 10.

They defeated the Orlando Magic 112-108 in their last outing. Lauri Markkanen once again proved why he is having a great season as he came up with 28 points along with Jordan Clarkson, who scored 23 points in the win. The Magic fell short by four points as the Jazz continue to build their momentum once again.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Utah Jazz: Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers @ Utah Jazz

Date & Time: Saturday, January 14, 09:00 p.m ET

Venue: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

Philadelphia 76ers vs Utah Jazz: Injury Report

There are not a lot of injury concerns for both teams at the moment. Only Tobias Harris is questionable for tonight's game for the 76ers. He was part of the last game against the Thunder, where he played 33 minutes and scored 13 points.

Kelly Oylyk is questionable for tonight's game due to an ankle problem whereas Udoka Azubuike is questionable as well due to illness.

Player Team Status Injury Tobias Harris Philadelphia 76ers Questionable Knee Kelly Olynyk Utah Jazz Questionable Ankle Udoka Azubuike Utah Jazz Questionable Illness

Philadelphia 76ers vs Utah Jazz: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Philadelphia 76ers -175 -4 (-110) O 235 (-110) Utah Jazz +155 +4 (-110) U 235 (-110)

Philadelphia vs Utah: Starting 5s

76ers: F Tobiah Harris, F P.J Tucker, C Joel Embiid, G James Harden, G Tyrese Maxey.

Jazz: F Lauri Markkanen, F Malik Beasley, C Walker Kessler, G Jordan Clarkson, G Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

Philadelphia vs Utah: Betting Prediction

Philadelphia has a small 6-4 advantage over Utah in their last ten meetings.

Looking at their current form and standings, the 76ers are in a better position and are slight favorites to win the game. Eight of their last ten games have been below the total line. Expect a tough and close encounter.

Final Prediction: Philadelphia -4 (-110) & Total Under 235 (-110)

