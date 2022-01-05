Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic Prediction & Match Preview - January 5th , 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers will head over to Florida to face the Orlando Magic at Amway Center on January 5th.

Coming off a 133-113 win against the Houston Rockets, the Philadelphia 76ers will look to extend their four-game winning streak as their record improves to 20-16 this season.

The Orlando Magic, on the other hand, are coming off a close 102-98 loss against the Chicago Bulls. With yet another loss for the side, the Magic's six-game slide puts the team at 7-31 on the season.

The Philadelphia 76ers had emerged victorious in the first matchup between the two sides this season. Looking to improve to 2-0 in the season series, the 76ers will look to dominate the Magic on the road.

Match Details

Fixture - Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Wednesday, January 5th, 2022; 7:00 PM ET (Thursday, January 6th, 2022; 5:30 AM IST.)

Venue - Amway Center, Orlando, FL

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

Houston Rockets v Philadelphia 76ers

Coming off their win against the Houston Rockets, the Philadelphia 76ers have extended their win-streak to four games. After a generous portion of the season was spent with a shorthanded lineup, the 76ers' slide down the Eastern Conference leaderboard was a lot to recover from.

However, after a number of key players returned to action, the team has looked like a genuinely competitive side again. Recording their 20th win of the season, the 76ers find themselves on the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference.

The game against Houston saw some significant contributions across the board. Although the team continues to rely heavily on Joel Embiid, the rest of the lineup managed to step up in the absence of Tyrese Maxey.

Furkan Korkmaz and Seth Curry did a fantastic job in the backcourt. Isaiah Joe also provided a massive scoring boost for the Philadelphia 76ers off the bench.

Heading into this game against the Orlando Magic, the 76ers may continue to see some key players out in Maxey and Matisse Thybulle. However, with the return of Danny Green to the starting lineup and Korkmaz playing well, they should enjoy some balance within their rotation.

Key Player - Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid celebrates a play for the Philadelphia 76ers

The key player for the Philadelphia 76ers in this game against the Orlando Magic will be Joel Embiid.

Coming off a 31-point triple-double outing against the Houston Rockets, Embiid continues to make his argument for being an MVP caliber player for his team. Also putting up 15 rebounds and 10 assists over the course of the game, the 27-year old Cameroonian big man continues to exert a lot of influence on his team's success.

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers



the video: Joel Embiid has notched his third career triple-double.the video: Joel Embiid has notched his third career triple-double.🎥the video: https://t.co/1LGCWUxNue

Joel Embiid has been one of the premier big men in the league over the past few seasons. As one of the most versatile offensive players at his position, Embiid's ability to change the flow of the game along with his intensity is a large part of Philadelphia's identity.

Facing up against Mo Bamba in this game, Joel Embiid has every opportunity to dominate against the Magic center. While also factoring in the Magic's limited big-man rotation, Embiid is due to have a big night for the 76ers.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - Furkan Korkmaz | G - Seth Curry | F - Danny Green | F -Tobias Harris | C - Joel Embiid

Orlando Magic Preview

Orlando Magic v Chicago Bulls

The Orlando Magic find themselves in murky waters to start 2022. With a six-game losing streak looming over the franchise, the Magic also endured through a host of injury problems.

As Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs continue to feature on the team's injury report, the horribly shorthanded Orlando Magic side have been forced to rely on 10-day contract players to fill in for their best.

Although the last game saw Tim Frazier start in place of Hassani Gravett, the Orlando Magic only played as guard for 18 minutes. More minutes were given to RJ Hampton, who came off the bench and played 32 minutes. The Magic could look into starting Hampton given the circumstances.

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic



19.5 PTS

5.1 REB

3.1 AST

47.6% FG

40.4% 3P

Career-high 38 PTS on 12/28 vs. MIL



@Kia x #MagicTogether have a month, Franz 🪄19.5 PTS5.1 REB3.1 AST47.6% FG40.4% 3PCareer-high 38 PTS on 12/28 vs. MIL have a month, Franz 🪄19.5 PTS5.1 REB3.1 AST47.6% FG40.4% 3PCareer-high 38 PTS on 12/28 vs. MIL @Kia x #MagicTogether https://t.co/mIbaKA3OpV

The Orlando Magic managed to stretch the Chicago Bulls thin. Losing by only four points, the game was tight till the end. Seeing great contributions from Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr. and Gary Harris, the Magic will look to be competitive against the 76ers as well.

Key Player - Wendell Carter Jr.

Wendell Carter Jr. in action for the Orlando Magic

Wendell Carter Jr. will play a key role for the Orlando Magic in this game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

As an experienced veteran on the roster, Carter Jr. has to step up as a consistent presence on the floor. Especially considering the absence of a number of key players, his influence on the floor will play a bigger part in dictating the manner in which the team plays.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Wendell Carter Jr. with authority Wendell Carter Jr. with authority 😤 https://t.co/ruPuFwKiM3

Featuring a solid post game and a semi-reliable three-point shot, Wendell Carter Jr. is a solid power forward in the league. Often playing center as well, Carter Jr. will play a big role in grabbing rebounds and taking advantage of mismatches in the post.

Potentially being guarded by Tobias Harris in his position, Wendell Carter Jr. should be able to establish a solid stream of offense for the Magic considering Harris' relatively poor defensive chops.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G - Tim Frazier | G - Gary Harris | F - Franz Wagner | F - Wendell Carter Jr. | C - Mo Bamba

76ers vs Magic Match Predictions

The Philadelphia 76ers should emerge as the winners in this matchup against the Orlando Magic.

Although the Magic have home-court advantage, the side finds itself on a five-game home slide. The 76ers, on the other hand, are heading into this game with a head full of steam along with Joel Embiid playing at an MVP caliber level.

Facing a dismal situation with their overall rotation, the Orlando Magic don't have the pieces to overcome the Philadelphia 76ers at this juncture.

Where to watch 76ers vs Magic game?

Also Read Article Continues below

The Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic game will be locally broadcast on Bally Sports Florida. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can also listen to the game by tuning into WYGM 96.9 FM/740 AM.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava