Philadelphia Eagles vs Arizona Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - October 9 | 2022 NFL Football Season

The Arizona Cardinals (2-2) will host the Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) on Sunday, October 9.

The Cardinals have had a tough go at it, with one win against a poor Carolina Panthers team and the only other win coming from a Kyler Murray miracle performance.

The Eagles, who have been the main story this NFL season, have been perfect so far thanks to QB Jalen Hurts. With still plenty of football to be played this season, whispers of a perfect record have already started making the rounds.

Last week, the Eagles covered against a tough Jacksonville Jaguars team, while the Cardinals played down to a terrible Panthers team and still managed a win.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Arizona Cardinals Betting Odds

Team Spread Moneyline Over/Under Philadelphia Eagles -5.5 (-106) -240 Over 48.5 (-115) Arizona Cardinals +5.5 (-114) +198 Under 48.5 (-105)

Philadelphia Eagles vs Arizona Cardinals Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia Eagles @ Arizona Cardinals

Date and Time: Sunday, October 9, 4:25 PM EST

Venue: State-Farm Stadium

Philadelphia Eagles vs Arizona Cardinals Key Stats

Philadelphia has been perfect at home and on the road so far, while Arizona is 0-2 at home. The Cardinals haven't won a game at home in over a year, since October 2021. Unless Kyler Murray has something extraordinary up his sleeve this week, that drought will continue.

The dominant Eagles offense has been led by the emerging Jalen Hurts at QB. While many people thought last season would be his breakout, this season has been exactly that.

He's put up 1,120 yards and 4 TDs. Being an elite dual-threat QB, Hurts has picked up 205 yards on the ground. If you're making a 'Way Too Early MVP' chart, he's a clear candidate.

The Eagles have had other pleasant surprises on the offensive side with Miles Sanders and AJ Brown. Sanders has 350+ yards and has finally cleared the career-long hurdle of being afraid of the endzone, reaching it three times already.

Brown leads the receiving core with 400+ yards. Against a vulnerable Arizona secondary, expect Brown to see no shortage of targets. With the Cardinals defense allowing over 25 PPGs, the Eagles are chomping at the bit to get on offense this week.

Compared to an Eagles defense who has held opponents to single digits twice this season, Arizona falls short of the Eagles on both sides.

Kyler Murray shows flashes every week of what an insane athlete he is, but the Cardinals are constantly missing pieces. It's hard to blame it entirely on play calls so far, but Deandre Hopkins missing for two more weeks has been a massive hole in the offense.

Murray's 991 yards and five TDs would surely be much higher if Hopkins was suiting up. The acquisition of Marquise Brown in free agency has proved helpful, but the gap hasn't quite filled.

Murray is yet to hit over 30 yards on the ground, but he's managed to find the endzone an additional two times. James Conner is going to need a season-best type of day out of the backfield to allow Murray and Brown to keep pace with Philadelphia on the scoreboard.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Arizona Cardinals Betting Prediction

We have to ride the Eagles train until given a reason not to, so expect the Eagles to get the win and cover in Arizona. Expect the Eagles to get a quick lead as Arizona always sleeps until the second half, and the run game to take on a heavy workload at that point unless Murray mounts a comeback again.

Prediction: Philadelphia Eagles -5 (-105), Eagles 1st Half Winner (-210), Miles Sanders Over 65.5 (-114)

