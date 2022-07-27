Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 27 | 2022 MLB Season

The Philadelphia Phillies will play host to the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday afternoon. The Braves beat the Phillies 6-3 on Tuesday, bringing their record to 59-40. Philadelphia is now 50-47 after the loss. The Braves now trail by two games behind the New York Mets in the National League East division, while the Phillies are now 10 games back heading into Wednesday's game.

"A win in Philly! #ForTheA" - Braves

Kyle Gibson gets the nod Wednesday for the Phillies, holding a 5-4 record and a 4.69 ERA. He'll be up against an offense that is ranked #4 in runs per game in the majors.

Last time out, Gibson got lit up in 4 1/3 innings, allowing six hits and six earned runs while failing to record a strikeout. The Braves rank second in the league in home runs, and they have a very deep lineup that Gibson will have to be careful navigating.

"Kyle Gibson, Nasty 91mph Cutter." - Braves

Veteran Charlie Morton will be taking the hill Wednesday opposite Gibson. He'll be pitching against a club that scores the seventh-most runs per game in the league. In his previous outing, Morton threw six scoreless frames, giving up two hits while also fanning seven in an 8-1 win. Lately, the right-hander has been better than normal, holding an impressive 2.52 ERA in his previous four starts.

The Phillies' offense without Bryce Harper isn't as scary, but they still have hitters that are more than capable of stringing together some big innings.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Braves @ Philadelphia Phillies

Date & Time: Wednesday, July 27, 12:35 p.m. EDT

Venue: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Atlanta Braves -155 -1.5 (+105) Over 8.5 (-115) Philadelphia Phillies +130 +1.5 (-125) Under 8.5 (-105)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Best Picks

Riley has been excellent lately, carrying a 1.290 OPS over the last month. Kyle Gibson is at a disadvantage today. The Braves lineup as a whole fares better against lower velocity. Since Gibson doesn't rack up a lot of strikeouts, the Braves will be putting the ball in play at a higher rate than normal. Riley is expected to be slotted into the cleanup spot, so look for him to keep raking Wednesday afternoon.

Pick: Austin Riley Over 1.5 Total Bases (-105)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Betting Prediction

The Braves are averaging five runs per game over their previous seven. With the Phillies' home park being very hitter-friendly, five runs should be attainable. Also, eight of the last eight Braves' games have gone over as well as eight of eight where Atlanta has been favored. Expect the over to hit again on Wednesday.

Prediction: Braves Team Total Over 4.5 Runs (-125) & Game Total Over 8.5 Runs (-115)

