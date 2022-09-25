Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves: Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 25 | 2022 MLB Season

The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Atlanta Braves in MLB action on Sunday (Septemebr 25).

The Phillies are third in the National League East with 83 wins and have a winning percentage of 0.550. They have a positive home record of 47-33 and are 4-6 in their last ten matchups.

The Braves, meanwhile, are second in the National League East. They have a season record of 94-58 and a winning percentage of 0.618. They have done exceptionally well away from home, going 42-32, and are 6-4 in their last ten outings.

The Phillies have played this season. Bryce Harper has contributed greatly to the team's scoring. He has an OPS of 0.901, 60 RBIs and 18 home runs for an average of 0.288.

Aaron Nola has been solid on the mound and has an ERA of 3.28, 218 Ks, and a WHIP of 0.99.

The Braves will look to win this game to sustain their playoff chances. A win will help them close the gap between the division toppers. They will be dependent on Austin Relay to score runs. He has 92 RBIs, 37 home runs, and an OPS of 0.893 with an average of 0.280.

Max Fried is pitching great for the team. He has an ERA of 2.50, a WHIP of 1.02 and 167 Ks.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Braves @ Philadelphia Phillies

Date & Time: Sunday, September 25; 1:05 pm EDT

Venue: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL BRAVES -125 -1.5(+130) o8.5(-107) PHILLIES +112 +1.5(-146) u8.5(-106)

Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves best picks

Kyle Gibson will start for the Phillies. He's coming into this game with a record of 10-7. He has pitched well against the Braves and would look to repeat the same here.

Charlie Mortan will be pitching for the Braves. He has a 1-0 record, with an ERA of 1.69, with 9 Ks in the last seven days. He was brilliant against the Phillies with 22 strikeouts. He could be a crucial player in this game and the pick of the game too.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves prediction

Both teams will look to win this game, but the Braves are more settled and likely to win.They did well in the last game and will look to replicate that performance.

The Phillies will depend upon Gibson's pitching. If he can stop the Braves from scoring big, the Phillies should win.

Prediction: Take the Atlanta Braves at (-1.5)

