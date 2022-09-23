Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines, Picks, and Predictions - September 23 | 2022 MLB Season

The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Atlanta Braves in Game 2 of their four-game MLB series at home on Friday (September 23) night. The Braves lead the overall season series 9-7.

The Phillies beat the Braves 1-0 last night, taking their season record to 82-67 and are now 46-32 at home. The Phillies own the last wildcard spot in the National League and sit 2.5 games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers. They need to keep winning to bolster their playoffs hopes. This will be an entertaining series between two good NL East division teams.

The Braves have already clinched a playoff berth and have an overall season record of 93-57. They will still look to win more games to clinch the division title ahead of the New York Mets.

The Phillies will start with Aaron Nola on the mound. He's 9-12 this season, with a 3.38 ERA, a 0.98 WHIP and a whopping 210 Ks. He's a skilled strike-thrower and looks to cause maximum damage to his opponents.

This will be his 30th start of the season and fifth against the Braves. In his four previous starts against the Braves, Nola gave up 14 runs on 26 hits in 28.1 IP, striking out 33 hitters.

The Braves will start with Jake Odorizzi on the hill. He has an ERA of 4.04, a 1.25 WHIP, and a W-L of 5-5 this season.This will be his 20th start of the season and second against the Phillies. In his previous start against the Phillies, Odorizzi gave up one run on two hits in 4.2 IP.

Game Details: Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves

Fixture: Atlanta Braves @ Philadelphia Phillies

Time & Date: Friday, September 23, 7:05 pm EDT

Venue: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Atlanta Braves +140 +1.5 (-165) Over 7.0 (-110) Philadelphia Phillies -165 -1.5 (+140) Under 7.0 (-110)

Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves Best Picks

Nola will look to get between five and seven strikeouts to rattle the Braves and give his team the advantage of striking and scoring first. The Phillies have managed to do just enough as a unit lately. They know how to win important games and will try and do the same tonight.

Pick: Aaron Nola Under 7.5 strikeouts (-120)

Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves Prediction

Expect the Phillies to do just enough to come out with a slender victory and go two up in the series. They have been performing well as a unit, and their performances at home have been simply sublime.

Phillies (-165)

