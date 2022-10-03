Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros: Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - October 3| 2022 MLB Season

The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Houston Astros on Monday (October 3) at Minute Maid Park. If they want to keep their playoff hopes alive, the Phillies are in dire need of results. Meanwhile, the Astros have already clinched their division and are preparing for the postseason.

The Phillies have had an up-and-down season thus far. For the most part, they have clearly been the third-best team in the NL East behind the Mets and the Braves, who have been stupendous all year long.

Their season currently is hanging on two contingencies. The first is that they win all of their remaining games, and the second is that the Brewers drop games in the upcoming weeks.

The two teams are fighting for the last wild card berth out of the National League. The upcoming weeks, needless to say, will be intense. The Phillies have an overall record of 86-73 this season, which is two games better than Milwaukee. If the upcoming results go in their favor, Philadelphia might end up making the playoffs.

The Astros have been cruising all season long. They have been, by far, the best team in the American League and have already clinched their division. They have an overall record of 104-55, which is the best in the entire American League and the second best in the entire MLB.

They are one of only three teams to have won 100+ games this season, and the only team out of the American League to do so. They have had a historic season. This has been one of the greatest seasons in their franchise’s history, and they look to be making it even better.

Justin Verlander has been one of the main reasons for the Astros’ success, as he has been one of the league’s premier pitchers.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros Match Details.

Game: Philadelphia Phillies @ Houston Astros

Date and Time: Monday, October 3, 8:10 PM EDT

Venue: Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas

Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros best pick

Lance McCullers Jr. of the Astros is the top pick for the game. McCullers Jr. has an ERA of 2.38 with odds of Ks as over 5.5 (-140). The Astros have won four of the five games that McCullers Jr. has started.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros Betting Odds:

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Philadelphia Phillies -1.5 Over 7.5 +100 Houston Astros +1.5 Under 7.5 -120

Phillies vs Astros Final Prediction:

The Astros are the prime favorites on paper. Houston is miles better than the Phillies and has been in better form lately. The Astros also have the advantage from the mound. The Phillies have been in poor form but need a result badly. The Astros should win.

Houston Astros: +1.5

