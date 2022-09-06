Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 6 | 2022 MLB Season

The Philadelphia Phillies will be at home to face the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night. This matchup pits two National League East opponents with very different season trajectories.

The Phillies lost to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday to bring their record to 73-61 this season. The Marlins currently hold a 55-78 record this year after their last loss to the Atlanta Braves.

Miami now trails by a whopping 29 games in the National League East division, while Philadelphia is 11 1/2 games back. Philly is in a tight Wild Card race, though, as they occupy the second spot right now.

Aaron Nola will take the hill Tuesday for the Phillies. He is 9-11 with a 3.43 ERA over 26 starts this year. Miami's offense is slumping badly, averaging 1.3 runs per game in their past seven.

Nola has been dependable this season, but his last start was poor. In what was his worst start of the year, Nola tossed just four frames, giving up 10 hits and eight earned runs while punching out five in a loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The good news is that Nola has dominated Miami in recent history. In July, the Phillies' righty went 8 1/3 shutout innings against the Marlins, striking out 10. Look for him to try and shut down Miami once again on Tuesday.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Aaron Nola, 93mph Two Seamer and 80mph Knuckle Curve, Overlay Aaron Nola, 93mph Two Seamer and 80mph Knuckle Curve, Overlay https://t.co/XsBFoaVNtd

Miami sends out lefty Jesus Luzardo for Tuesday's game. He has a 3-6 record with a 3.44 ERA in 12 starts in 2022. The Marlins' lefty has been very good away from home this season, sporting a 2.54 road ERA, which is encouraging.

The Phillies rank fifth in runs and sixth in OPS, though, and they've fared better against lefty starters. Versus southpaws they've gone 23-16, so we'll see if they can keep this trend going in the series opener.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Match Details

Fixture: Miami Marlins @ Philadelphia Phillies

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 6, 6:45 p.m. EDT

Venue: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Miami Marlins +190 +1.5 (-120) Over 7.0 (+105) Philadelphia Phillies -225 -1.5 (+100) Under 7.0 (-125)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Best Picks

Jesus Luzardo has walked two or fewer hitters in each of his last six starts. The Phillies rank below average in walks, so Luzardo should be able to stay under three tonight.

Pick: Jesus Luzardo Under 2.5 Walks (-140)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Betting Prediction

The Marlins are in the midst of a seven-game losing streak that they'll look to end Tuesday. It won't be easy against Nola, against whom they've had little success this year. They're also not scoring many runs, so expect the Phillies to take advantage of this. Back the home side to win and cover to start the series.

Prediction: Phillies -1.5 (+100)

