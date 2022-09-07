Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 7 | 2022 MLB Season

The Philadelphia Phillies will face the Miami Marlins in Game 2 of their three-game series at home on Wednesday night. The best odds, lines, and picks for tonight's game are here. This is bound to be a very important series between the two National League East opponents.

The Phillies ended their three-game losing streak last night after they defeated the Marlins 3-2, taking their overall record to 74-61. They still possess a chance of making it to the playoffs. They have a .254 batting average and a .421 slugging percentage, which are better than the league averages. Kyle Schwarber has been the star of his team, as he has hit 36 HRs and 78 RBIs.

The Marlins are on an eight-game losing streak, taking their overall record to 55-78. Their hopes of making it to the playoffs are over. This series will be just a means to save face and fight for their pride. They have struggled in all departments and there haven't been any standout players. No one from their roster could take charge and turn the course of the tide in their favor.

"Make. Them. Pay." - Phillies

The Phillies will start LHP Bailey Falter on the mound tonight. He has a.408 ERA, a 1.19 WHIP, and a W-L of 3-3. He is on a three-game winning streak and is looking to assert dominance on the hill. In his last outing against the Marlins, he gave up one run on two hits in two IP, securing a win for his team. He is still in the nascent stages of his MLB career and this will be his eleventh start of the season.

The Marlins will start Trevor Rogers on the mound against the Phillies. He has an ERA of 5.57 and a W-L of 4-10, which doesn't look pretty while coming in to face a strong Phillies hitting lineup. He has registered three losses in his last five starts. He has faced the Phillies thrice this season and has given up fifteen runs on sixteen hits in 10.1 IP. He has previously been terrorized by his opponents, and it will be interesting to see his approach against them tonight.

"Trevor Rogers takes the hill for Miami tomorrow at 6 pm." - BallySportsFL

Match Details: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins

Fixture: Miami Marlins @ Philadelphia Phillies

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 7, 6:45 p.m. EDT

Venue: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Miami Marlins +150 +1.5 (-140) Over 7.5 (-120) Philadelphia Phillies -175 -1.5 (+120) Under 7.5 (+100)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Best Picks

Trevor Rogers does hold good command of his breaking balls. He will look to get some strikeouts early in the game. The Phillies do tend to strikeout as a unit, albeit they hit equally well. Expect Rogers to deliver some punchouts tonight.

Pick: Trevor Rogers Over 4.5 strikeouts (-150)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Betting Prediction

On Wednesday, the Marlins will try to snap their current eight-game losing streak. Since they haven't had much success this year against the Phillies, it won't be simple. Additionally, they aren't scoring many runs, so the Phillies will likely capitalize on this. To clinch the series, bet on the home team to win and cover.

Prediction: Phillies -1.5 (+120)

