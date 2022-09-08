Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 8 | 2022 MLB Season

The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Miami Marlins Thursday night. The Phillies beat the Marlins on Wednesday, moving to 75-61 this year. Philly is tied for the second Wild Card spot in the National League, but they're only four games up on the Milwaukee Brewers, who are on the outside looking in. Every game from now until the end of the year will be key as they look to solidify their postseason berth.

The Marlins currently hold a 55-80 record this season following their defeat. They're fourth in the NL East, but they'll still compete as the season nears an end.

Philadelphia has been very comfortable at home this season, evidenced by their 41-30 record at Citizens Bank Park. They've also now won eight of their past nine meetings against Miami.

Philadelphia will start Kyle Gibson, who is carrying a 9-6 record and a 4.48 ERA. Miami's lineup has been slumping for a while, and they're averaging 1.6 runs per game in their last seven. Miami's lineup, which scores the fourth-fewest runs per game, is pretty weak and shouldn't be that difficult to navigate.

In his last start, Gibson struggled, throwing 1 2/3 innings, surrendering five hits and seven earned runs in a loss to the San Francisco Giants. The Phillies' righty is sporting a 3.71 ERA at home this year which is encouraging, and he's very familiar with these Marlins hitters.

This year, Gibson has pitched to a 2.92 ERA versus Miami, and they're still without star Jazz Chisholm. Look for Gibson to keep having success against one of the worst offenses in the MLB.

Sandy Alcantara will take the mound for the visitors Thursday. He is 12-7 with a 2.36 ERA in 27 starts. Despite the great season stats, lately, he hasn't been as effective, giving up 13 earned runs in his previous 17 2/3 innings. The Miami right-hander has been the Cy Young favorite for a while now, but his dominance has slowed down a bit. Look for him to try and get back on track on Thursday.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Match Details

Fixture: Miami Marlins @ Philadelphia Phillies

Date & Time: Thursday, September 8, 6:45 p.m. EDT

Venue: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Miami Marlins +123 +1.5 (-200) Over 7.0 (-115) Philadelphia Phillies -133 -1.5 (+165) Under 7.0 (-105)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Best Picks

Alcantara has had some shaky outings recently against some top-tier lineups. The Phillies have a strong lineup, but the Marlins' ace has managed to go deep facing them every time this year. He's averaging more than 22 outs per start versus Philly, so expect him to record at least 20 tonight.

Pick: Sandy Alcantara Over 19.5 Outs Recorded (-130)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Betting Prediction

With their last loss, the Marlins have now dropped nine straight heading into Thursday's contest. They've also been beaten down badly by the Phillies this year, but they are 16-11 in Alcantara's starts. Back Gibson to keep shutting down the Marlins' bats tonight as he's done four times already this year.

Prediction: Marlins First 5 Innings Team Total Under 1.5 (-120)

