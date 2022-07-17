Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Odds, Line, Picks, (Y)RFI, and Predictions July 17, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins play the final game of a three-game set today.
After an absolute bludgening, Philly is playing for the series sweep. So far, they have out scored Miami 12 - 1 in the series.
"29 and feelin' fine" - @Phillies
Pitching today, Aaron Nola for the Phillies and Trevor Rogers for the Marlins.
Nola is having a tremendous season and is on pace for a career year. Nola enters play with a 3.15 ERA while averaging over a strikeout an inning.
Conversely, Rogers is having a rough sophomore year. He finished last season with a 2.64 ERA and a WHIP of 1.15; this year, he has an ERA of 5.57 and a WHIP of 1.57. Miami is hoping he can get his stuff together in the second half and pitch more like he did last season.
Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Match Details
Fixture: Philadelphia Phillies @ Miami Marlins
Date & Time: Sunday, July 17, 1:40 p.m. EDT
Venue: LoanDepot Park, Miami, Florida
Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Betting Odds
Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Best Picks
At the risk of the Phillies shutting out the Marlins once again, the seven run over is too risky. So, bettors should look at the Phillies team total instead. Facing Rogers, Philly should have no problem putting up 4+ runs.
Philadelphia Over 4 Runs (-104)
"Aaron Nola on the bump tomorrow for a chance to sweep!" - @BrodesMedia
The odds are too good to pass up on this one. While a run has been scored in the first in six of Rogers' last ten starts, Nola has allowed a run in the first inning just once this season. While streaks are meant to be broken, there's a high probability of the Phillies scoring on Rogers in the first.
A Run to be Scored in the First Inning (+128)
Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Prediction
After winning the last two, the Phillies are just half a game behind St. Louis for the final Wild Card slot. Miami, meanwhile, is now five games out. Neither team will be going into the break where they would like to be, but they'll have seventy more games to change things. Philly knows they can go into the All-Star game with a playoff spot if they win and St. Louis loses. Bettors should look for Philly to push hard in this one.
Philadelphia -1.5 (+116)
