Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Odds, Line, Picks, (Y)RFI, and Predictions July 17, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins play the final game of a three-game set today.

After an absolute bludgening, Philly is playing for the series sweep. So far, they have out scored Miami 12 - 1 in the series.

"29 and feelin' fine" - @Phillies

Pitching today, Aaron Nola for the Phillies and Trevor Rogers for the Marlins.

Nola is having a tremendous season and is on pace for a career year. Nola enters play with a 3.15 ERA while averaging over a strikeout an inning.

Conversely, Rogers is having a rough sophomore year. He finished last season with a 2.64 ERA and a WHIP of 1.15; this year, he has an ERA of 5.57 and a WHIP of 1.57. Miami is hoping he can get his stuff together in the second half and pitch more like he did last season.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia Phillies @ Miami Marlins

Date & Time: Sunday, July 17, 1:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: LoanDepot Park, Miami, Florida

The beautiful City Connect jerseys of Miami.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Phillies -1.5 (+116) -154 Over 7 (-114) Yes (+128) Marlins +1.5 (-142) +130 Under 7 (-106) No (-162)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Best Picks

At the risk of the Phillies shutting out the Marlins once again, the seven run over is too risky. So, bettors should look at the Phillies team total instead. Facing Rogers, Philly should have no problem putting up 4+ runs.

Philadelphia Over 4 Runs (-104)

Brodes Media @BrodesMedia Phillies win the series in Miami!

Aaron Nola on the bump tomorrow for a chance to sweep! Phillies win the series in Miami!Aaron Nola on the bump tomorrow for a chance to sweep! https://t.co/7zdWs6BLug

"Aaron Nola on the bump tomorrow for a chance to sweep!" - @BrodesMedia

The odds are too good to pass up on this one. While a run has been scored in the first in six of Rogers' last ten starts, Nola has allowed a run in the first inning just once this season. While streaks are meant to be broken, there's a high probability of the Phillies scoring on Rogers in the first.

A Run to be Scored in the First Inning (+128)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Prediction

After winning the last two, the Phillies are just half a game behind St. Louis for the final Wild Card slot. Miami, meanwhile, is now five games out. Neither team will be going into the break where they would like to be, but they'll have seventy more games to change things. Philly knows they can go into the All-Star game with a playoff spot if they win and St. Louis loses. Bettors should look for Philly to push hard in this one.

Philadelphia -1.5 (+116)

