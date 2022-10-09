Philadelphia Phillies vs St. Louis Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - October 8 | 2022 MLB Playoffs

The St. Louis Cardinals will host the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card round.

The Phillies scored six in the ninth to win 6-3 over the Cardinals. Philadelphia entered the final frame down 2-0 but staged a historic comeback to steal Game 1 in St. Louis.

Cards closer Ryan Helsey, who has been great for the hosts all year, completely imploded. After striking out Rhys Hoskins to open the inning, he let the next four batters reach base via a single, two walks, and a hit batter.

He was then replaced by Andre Pallante, who gave up the go-ahead single to Jean Segura. Helsey was charged with four earned runs, which is incredibly disappointing given the fact that he allowed only three earned runs during the entire month of September.

St. Louis, meanwhile, has been great while at home, going 53-28 record at Busch Stadium during the regular season. They will need to feed off their home crowd's energy to keep their season alive.

Miles Mikolas gets the ball for Saturday's contest. He went 12-13 with a 3.30 ERA over 32 starts. He has been dependable this year, and he'll be tasked with a very strong Phillies lineup that scores the seventh most runs per game in the league.

Recently the right-hander has looked great, surrendering just one earned run in his last 12 innings. The Cardinals right-hander has also been impressive at home this year, carrying a 2.38 ERA at Busch Stadium. It remains to be seen if he can shut down Philly's bats to give his team a chance tonight.

Aaron Nola, meanwhile, will be on the hill for the visitors on Saturday. He ended 11-13 with a 3.25 ERA in 32 starts this year and will be making his postseason debut. Lately, the right-hander has been very reliable, as he has allowed just four earned runs in his last 18 2/3 innings.

Nola had a great campaign, but he has struggled to get run support for the most part. He was lit up by St. Louis earlier this year too, giving up five earned runs in seven frames back in July. It remains to be seen if he can lead his team to a sweep tonight on the road.

Philadelphia Phillies vs St. Louis Cardinals Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia Phillies @ St. Louis Cardinals

Date & Time: Saturday, October 8; 8:37 pm EDT

Venue: Busch Stadium, St. Louis, Missouri

Philadelphia Phillies vs St. Louis Cardinals Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Philadelphia Phillies -120 -1.5 (+145) Over 6.5 (-120) St. Louis Cardinals +110 +1.5 (-175) Under 6.5 (+100)

Philadelphia Phillies vs St. Louis Cardinals Betting Prediction

The St. Louis Cardinals' bullpen blew yesterday's game, but their offense was quiet as well. St. Louis, meanwhile. has too many good hitters to be held to under four runs again, and they already got to Nola a few months ago in this park.

Back the home team to score four or more runs tonight as they look to even the series.

Prediction: Cardinals Team Total Over 3 Runs (-105)

