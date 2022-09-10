Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 10 | 2022 MLB Season

The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Washington Nationals on Saturday. The Phillies are in third place in the National League East, with 76 wins at a winning percentage of 0.551. They have a positive home record of 42-31 and are 4-6 in their last 10 matchups.

The Nationals are in last place in the National League East, with 49 wins at a winning percentage of 0.353. They have a negative away record of 27-43 and are 6-4 in their last 10 matchups.

The Phillies have done a great job this season. Rhys Hoskins has been a major contributor to the team's scoring. He has an OPS of 0.813, 67 RBIs, and 27 home runs for an average of 0.252 this season. Zack Wheeler has been solid on the mound. He has an ERA of 3.07, 148 Ks, and a WHIP of 1.08 with a record of 11-7 this season. His injury is certainly not good for the team.

The Nationals have had a forgettable season and have struggled with consistency. Lane Thomas is contrubuting with an OPS of 0.725, 15 home runs, and 47 RBIs for an average of 0.249 this season. Pitching has been a problem for the Nationals as most pitchers have allowed a lot of runs, and the team has lost games because of it. However, they have done well recently and would like to repeat the feat with a win in this game.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals match details

Fixture: Washington Nationals @ Philadelphia Phillies

Date & Time: Saturday, September 10 ,6:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER WASHINGTON NATIONALS +215 +1.5(+105) o8.5(-105) PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES -240 -1.5(-120) u8.5(+100)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals best picks

Ranger Suarez will start for the Phillies. He has an ERA of 3.52, 110 Ks with a WHIP of 1.33 this season. He is coming into this game with a record of 8-5. In the last seven days, he has had an ERA of 6.75 and 2 Ks.

Erick Fedde will pitch for the Nationals. He has an ERA of 5.08, 82 Ks with a WHIP of 1.52 this season. In the last seven days, he has an ERA of 1.50 and 2 Ks.

Erick Fedde will be the pick of the game due to his current form.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals

It will be a very interesting and high scoring game. The Nationals have played aggresively recently, scoring big in their last game. They will try to exploit out-of-form pitchers from the Phillies. The Phillies will have to pitch well and score big to counter the Nationals. With the form Suarez is in, the Nationals can exploit it to put up a surprise win.

Prediction: The Phillies will win this game.

