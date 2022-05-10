"He's going to come after you with the sinker" - Philadelphia Phillies young ace dominates on the road, team blows out Seattle Mariners

The Philadelphia Phillies have another top arm in their pitching rotation, with Ranger Suarez dazzling on the mound against the Seattle Mariners. Ranger Suarez has been in Philadelphia since 2018, and with a 3.68 ERA after four games pitched this season, he has proven himself a solid part of the rotation.

In his last outing, after shutting out the Seattle Mariners through six innings of MLB action, striking out seven and allowing only four hits, the 26-year-old was relieved and left his team in a perfect position to win. The Phillies were dominant on the road in the Pacific Northwest as they took down the Seattle Mariners 9-0.

NBC Sports congratulated Ranger's return to form via a tweet.

"Impressive night for Ranger Suarez" - @ NBC Sports Philly

With Ranger Suarez stepping up as one of the top pitchers on the team, he provides them the depth they need by being a threat on the mound. Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais gave respect to the young pitcher after their game, as seen below.

"We tried to stay inside some balls, and we weren't able to do that really well. But he's going to come after you with the sinker, and that's what he did. He's got good stuff" -Scott Servais

Suarez struggled the first month of the season, but this showing should boost the young pitcher's confidence.

Philadelphia Phillies are a team on the rise

Bryce Harper is trying to will his team into the playoffs.

The Philadelphia Phillies have not made the postseason since 2012, but now in 2022, with a strong pitching rotation and consistent offense, the drought may finally end. Bryce Harper is the obvious team leader and the reigning National League MVP, so his individual success will be of paramount importance for the team's success.

If the offense can become more consistent throughout the season, they will find themselves battling with the New York Mets for first place in their division instead of battling the Washington Nationals to avoid last place.

The Philadelphia Phillies also debuted a new relief pitcher, Francisco Morales, who could become their go-to closer in the future. Highlights from his first MLB appearance were posted by the team on Twitter.

Philadelphia Phillies @Phillies



Welcome to the show, Francisco Morales! How about that for a debut?!Welcome to the show, Francisco Morales! How about that for a debut?!Welcome to the show, Francisco Morales! 👏 https://t.co/QN0ryXgZRI

"How about that for a debut?! Welcome to the show, Francisco Morales!" - @ Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies are currently three games under .500, but with a young crop of players stepping up into bigger roles, the future is bright for the team from the City of Brotherly Love.

