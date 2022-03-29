"It changes everything, winning does" - Philadelphia Phillies first baseman unfazed by his teammates earning big checks, has high hopes for his club

In a sea of big-money signings this off-season, first baseman Rhys Hoskins of the Philadelphia Phillies remained unaffected by the arrival of some big names in his ball club.

In an article with Phillies Insider Jim Salisbury for NBC Sports Philadelphia, the 29-year-old Rhys Hoskins described winning as more important to him than having a big pay day.

"I can't think about that,"he said "It's not good for me. It's not good for in here... If I take care of my business and help the team get to where we want to go, the rest takes care of itself. I think we saw it with the last team that won here. It changes everything, winning does. Keeps guys together."-via Jim Salisbury for NBC Sports Philadelphia

Rhys Hoskins is pertaining to the influx of talent that has been picked up by the Phillies ever since he started with the club in 2017. Bryce Harper signed for $300 million, J.T. Realmuto for around $115 million, and more recently, All-Star outfielders Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos for a combined $179 million.

The fifth-year man out of Sacramento State avoided salary arbitration when he and the Phillies agreed on a one-year deal worth $7.7 million. He will be available for salary arbitration again next term and the year after that.

"Phillies have agreed to terms on one-year contracts and avoided arbitration with left-hander José Alvarado and first baseman Rhys Hoskins and they have exchanged arbitration salary figures with right-hander Zach Eflin" - @ John Clark

It is projected that the Phillies payroll would amount to $240 million this season, the biggest in its history. This will free up Jean Segura and Didi Gregorius to become free agents after the season's end.

"RHYS HOSKINS 447 FOOT BOMB PIECE" - (video) @ Barstool Philly

Rhys Hoskins batted .247/.334/.530 with 27 HR and 71 RBIs across 104 injury riddled games in the 2021 season. This was due to an abdominal tear that eventually ended his campaign. He is now fully recovered and ready to go. He has stated that it doesn't matter where he will be placed in the batting order, as long as he can help the team win.

"I don't care where I hit," he said. "The more good players you're around, the better -- not just for me, for everybody."

With Bryce Harper, Nicke Castellanos, and Rhys Hoskins in tow, how will the season unfold for the now loaded Philadelphia Phillies?

The Phillies will look to return to the playoffs after a long drought

It has been 11 years since the Philadelphia Phillies last made an appearance in the playoffs. The last time they did so was in 2011, when they beat the National League East pennant with a 102-60 record under the guidance of skipper Ruben Amaro Jr. They were the top dogs in the NL during that campaign but lost to the fourth-seed and eventual World Series champion St. Louis Cardinals in 5 games in the National League Division Series.

After a decade, this is the best shot that the Phillies have to win it all. They went all out in signing two All-Star outfielders to bolster the already stacked offense that is being anchored by reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper. And with former World Series-winning manager Joe Girardi manning the helm, there are certainly high expectations for the club. Anything less than an appearance in the National League Championship Series might be deemed a disappointment.

