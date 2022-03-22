Bryce Harper net worth in 2022: How much is the Philadelphia Phillies Superstar making?

Bryce Harper is one of Major League Baseball's brightest stars. He was a massive presence in the league right from when he arrived, electrifying the MLB with his unique brand of speed, power, and hustle. He consistently put up dominant performances en-route to becoming a six-time National League All-Star in right field. In 2015 he became the youngest player in MLB history to win the Most Valuable Player Award via unanimous vote. After signing one of baseball's richest contracts, Bryce Harper continued to dominate, most recently winning the National League Most Valuable Player Award in 2021 while playing for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Bryce Harper's value extends far beyond his amazing statistics.

Upon signing a monster $330 million contract for 13 years with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2019, Harper set the record for jersey sales within 24 hours. He leads the sport in money generated by endorsements with $6.5 million, a large portion coming from a lucrative shoe deal with UnderArmour. Bryce Harper is also a partner in Blind Barber, a trendy franchise that offers cocktails with haircuts. Harper has been able to accomplish all of this before turning 30-years-old.

In terms of his worth on the baseball field, Fangraphs reports that Bryce Harper has averaged 4.3 Wins Above Replacement (WAR) for his team, and projects him to follow up his 2021 Most Valuable Player campaign with 5 WAR in 2022. In terms of net worth, while a little more complicated, Harper projects at about $70 million.

For context, Major League Baseball and Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout has a net worth of about $60 million. Former American League Triple Crown winner and future Hall-of-Famer Miguel Cabrera, who is 10 years older than Harper, has a net worth of $125 million.

What sets Bryce Harper apart is the combination of factors that make him successful on the baseball diamond. He is a vocal leader in the clubhouse and in the league. Harper is a player who has influence and power, using it to help make his ballclub and his league better. He is entrepreneurial and constantly hungry to climb to even higher achievements.

It is with that hunger, drive, and entrepreneurial spirit, that he was able to convince Phillies owner John Middleton to exceed the luxury tax in pursuit of a roster capable of winning a World Series title. If he can accomplish that, he'll surely pass Miguel Cabrera in net-worth. Who knows, he may even pass Alex Rodriguez, who stands at the top of the mountain with $350 million in net worth.

