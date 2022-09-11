Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 11 | 2022 MLB Season

The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Washington Nationals on Sunday. The Phillies are in third place in the National League East, with 77 wins at a winning percentage of 0.554. They have a positive home record of 43-31 and are 5-5 in their last 10 matchups.

"'Twas a night" - Phillies

The Nationals are in last place in the National League East, with 49 wins at a winning percentage of 0.350. They have a negative away record of 27-44 and are 5-5 in their last 10 matchups.

"FINAL // Phillies 8, Nats 5" - Nationals

The Phillies have done a great job this season. Bryce Harper has been a great contributor to the team's scoring. He has an OPS of 0.951, 54 RBIs, and 16 home runs for an average of 0.309 this season. Aaron Nola has been solid on the mound. He has an ERA of 3.35, 200 Ks, and a WHIP of 0.97.

The Nationals have had a forgettable season and have struggled with consistency. Lane Thomas is contrubuting with an OPS of 0.730, 15 home runs, and 49 RBIs for an average of 0.253 this season. Pitching has been a problem for the Nationals as most pitchers have allowed a lot of runs, and the team has lost games because of it.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals match details

Fixture: Washington Nationals @ Philadelphia Phillies

Date & Time: Sunday, September 11 ,1:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER WASHINGTON NATIONALS +260 +1.5(+122) o8(-115) PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES -200 -1.5(-145) u8(-105)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals best picks

Aaron Nola will start for the Phillies. He is coming into this game with a record of 9-11. In the last seven days, he has had an ERA of 1.35 and 10 Ks.

Anibal Sanchez will pitch for the Nationals. He has an ERA of 4.56, 35 Ks with a WHIP of 1.37 this season. In the last seven days, he has an ERA of 0.00 and three Ks.

Aaron Nola will be the pick of the game due to his current form and strike-out rate.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals

It will be a very interesting and high scoring game. The Nationals have played aggresively recently, scoring big in their last game. They will try to exploit out-of-form pitchers from the Phillies. The Phillies will try to pitch well and score big to counter the Nationals. Aaron Nola will be the man to go for the Phillies.

Prediction: The Phillies will win this game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe