Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 9 | 2022 MLB Season

The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Washington Nationals on Friday. The Phillies are in third place in the National League East with 75 wins at a winning percentage of 0.547. They have a positive home record of 41-31 and are 3-7 in their last 10 matchups.

The Nationals are in last place in the National League East with 49 wins at a winning percentage of 0.355. They have a negative away record of 27-42 and are 6-4 in their last 10 matchups.

The Phillies have done a great job this season. Rhys Hoskins has been a major contributor to the team's scoring. He has an OPS of 0.809, 66 RBIs, 26 home runs at an average of 0.252 this season. Zack Wheeler has been solid on the mound. He has an ERA of 3.07, 148 Ks and a WHIP of 1.08 with a record of 11-7 this season.

The Nationals have had a forgetable season and have struggled with consistency. Lane Thomas is contrubuting with an OPS of 0.718, 15 home runs, and 46 RBIs at an average of 0.246 this season. Pitching has been a problem for the Nationals as most pitchers have allowed a lot of runs, and the team has lost games because of it. However, they have done well recently and would like to repeat the feat with a win in this game.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals match details

Fixture: Washington Nationals @ Philadelphia Phillies

Date & Time: Friday, September 9, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER WASHINGTON NATIONALS +210 +1.5(+105) o8.5(-105) PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES -240 -1.5(-115) u8.5(-107)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals best picks

Noah Syndergaard will start for the Phillies. He has an ERA of 4.07, 85 Ks with a WHIP of 1.28 this season. He is coming into this game with a record of 8-9. In the last seven days, he has had an ERA of 6.23 and 3 Ks.

Patrick Corbin will pitch for the Nationals. He has an ERA of 6.28, 118 Ks with a WHIP of 1.70 this season. In the last seven days, he has an ERA of 1.29 and 5 Ks.

Due to the current form, Corbin will be the pick for this game.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals

It will be a very interesting and high scoring game. The Nationals have played aggresively recently, scoring big in their last game. They will try to exploit out-of-form pitchers from the Phillies. The Phillies will have to pitch well and score big to counter the Nationals.

Prediction: The Phillies will win this game.

