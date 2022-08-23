Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 23 | 2022 MLB Season

The Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night. The Braves squeezed out a 2-1 win over the Pirates on Monday to improve to 76-48. Pittsburgh is now 47-75 after the loss.

Pittsburgh has been bad while at home, holding just a 26-34 record at PNC Park. Meanwhile, Atlanta has been good on the road this year, sporting a 34-24 away record. Atlanta has now taken 19 of the previous 26 meetings dating back a couple of years.

J.T. Brubaker will take the hill Tuesday for the Pirates. He is 3-10 with a 4.19 ERA through 23 starts. In the last two outings, the right-hander has been better, surrendering just two earned runs in his previous 12 frames. Still, though, the Pirates are just 8-15 when Brubaker starts, which isn't encouraging.

Brubaker pitched well against the Braves earlier this year, going seven innings and allowing three earned runs. He was bested by Max Fried in that outing, though, as Pittsburgh fell 3-1. Look for the Pirates' righty to try to stay on track against a formidable Braves lineup on Tuesday.

Atlanta will go with Max Fried for Tuesday's game. He has an 11-4 record with a 2.60 ERA in 23 starts. Last start, he was solid, going seven frames, surrendering four hits and two earned runs while fanning six in a win over the New York Mets.

The Atlanta left-hander has been equally as good away from home this year, holding a 2.76 ERA on the road. He pitched well against the Pirates in June, so he should look to dominate them again.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Braves @ Pittsburgh Pirates

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 23, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Atlanta Braves -260 -1.5 (-145) Over 7.5 (-120) Pittsburgh Pirates +220 +1.5 (+125) Under 7.5 (+100)

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves Best Picks

Max Fried has seen his club win 16 of his 23 starts. Fried had a streak of three games without earning a win prior to last start, but he was able to notch his 11th W last time out. Look for him to record win No. 12 against a weak Pirates lineup.

Pick: Max Fried To Record A Win (-115)

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves Betting Prediction

The Braves started off a little rocky, but they hit their stride, and they haven't looked back since. They're chasing down the Mets in a division title race that could go down to the wire. The Pirates are in a rebuilding year and don't have much to play for besides developing young talent at the moment. Fried has been a reliable ace, so look for the visitors to win and cover Tuesday's contest.

Prediction: Braves -2 (-125)

