Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 29 | 2022 MLB Season

The Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night. The Phillies beat the Pirates 8-7 on Thursday to bring their record to 52-47. Pittsburgh is now 40-59 after losing Thursday's game. They haven't been a great team while home, carrying just a 21-26 record at PNC Park this year.

Jose Quintana will take the hill Friday for the Pirates. He is 3-5 with a 3.51 ERA over 19 starts. He'll be pitching against a club that is ranked #5 in runs per game in the Phillies.

Last start, Quintana threw seven scoreless frames, giving up four hits and punching out four Miami Marlins. The Pirates' lefty has also been more comfortable at home, holding a 2.65 ERA in Pittsburgh. He should be able to keep his team in the game on Friday in the second game of this weekend set.

Philadelphia sends out Bailey Falter, who is 0-2 with a 5.26 ERA. He'll be tasked with an offense that scores the third-fewest runs per game in the MLB.

In his last outing, Falter went five innings, surrendering five hits and four earned runs while fanning five. The Pirates scored seven on Thursday, including five in the ninth, but they can't produce like this consistently. Pittsburgh has just a .216 average versus southpaws, so expect a strong start from Falter.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia Phillies @ Pittsburgh Pirates

Date & Time: Friday, July 29, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Philadelphia Phillies -117 -1.5 (+135) Over 8.0 (-115) Pittsburgh Pirates +107 +1.5 (-160) Under 8.0 (-105)

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies Best Picks

Alec Bohm has feasted on lefties this year, holding a .943 OPS. Bohm is also slugging .545 against soft-throwing left-handed pitchers, and Quintana's velocity is well below league average. Expect Bohm, who has a 1.076 OPS over the last month, to stay hot on Friday.

Pick: Alec Bohm Over 1.5 Total Bases (+105)

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies Betting Prediction

The Pirates are in the middle of a four-game losing streak that they'll look to halt on Friday. Quintana has been one of Pittsburgh's more reliable starters, and he's been very good at home. Look for the Pirates to hang tight through five and for Falter to get hit around a bit.

Prediction: Pirates First 5 Innings +0.5 (-115) & Pirates Team Total First 5 Innings Over 1.5 (-145)

