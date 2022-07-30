Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 30 | 2022 MLB Season

The Pittsburgh Pirates will be home to play the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night. The Phillies beat the Pirates 8-7 on Friday to bring their record to 53-47. Pittsburgh is now 40-60 after the loss. Having been a subpar team at home; they hold a 21-27 home record.

Mitch Keller, who is 2-7 with a 4.65 ERA as a starter through 17 starts, will take the mound Saturday for Pittsburgh. The Phillies' offense, which he'll be up against, ranks #5 in runs per game, and in their previous seven, they're averaging 4.7 runs per contest. Last time out, Keller tossed six innings, allowing five hits and three earned runs, while fanning seven in a loss to the Miami Marlins. He's given up 4 earned runs in his past 19 frames, and will look to carry that momentum into Saturday. The Phillies, having a much better lineup than the Marlins, are expected to keep hitting well this series.

Ranger Suarez will be on the bump on Saturday for the visiting team. He is 7-5 with a 3.84 ERA. The Pirates offense is averaging 2.9 runs per contest, and is ranked #28 in runs per game. In his previous outing, Suarez threw five shutout frames, giving up four hits and fanning four. Suarez's last time facing the Pirates was the best start of his career. In September last year, he pitched a complete shutout and will look replicate that kind of success on Saturday.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia Phillies @ Pittsburgh Pirates

Date & Time: Saturday, July 30, 7:15 p.m. EDT

Venue: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Philadelphia Phillies -150 -1.5 (+110) Over 7.5 (-110) Pittsburgh Pirates +135 +1.5 (-130) Under 7.5 (-110)

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies Best Picks

The Pirates have the second-highest strikeout rate in the league entering Saturday. They have already K'd eight times off of the Phillies' two starting pitchers this series, so expect more whiffs tonight.

Pick: Ranger Suarez Over 4.5 Strikeouts (+118)

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies Betting Prediction

The Pirates are in the middle of a five-game losing streak that they'll look to end on Saturday. The Phillies are a much stronger team on paper, and Suarez completely dominated this Pittsburgh lineup late last year. Back the visitors to win and cover.

Prediction: Phillies -1.5 (+110) & Under 8 Runs (-135)

