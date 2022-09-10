Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals MLB Odds, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 10| 2022 MLB Season

Game 2 between the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals starts this Saturday evening. In a major upset, the Pirates beat the Cardinals 8-2 in Game 1. This result makes up for a highly anticipated second game. People are sure the away team will come raging tonight.

"Friday night done right. #RaiseIt" - Pirates

Pittsburgh represents the National League Central division, the same as the Cardinals. However, the two teams are on opposite ends of the spectrum. The Pirates are far away in the race to the playoffs and have taken over the last spot in the division. Their season is done and dusted due to a poor overall (51-86) record. Now all they can do is try to enjoy each game as they come. Maybe because of this, they were able to beat St. Louis in Game 1.

The St. Louis Cardinals have had a terrific season so far. It is difficult to criticize them. Their overall (81-58) record says everything about their work ethic and full dedication throughout the season. They sit on top of the NL Central, away from all the teams in the division. A team like the Cardinals can't be shaken up so easily by a loss like in the previous game. They will still come out and play, full of confidence and in style.

"Final: Pirates 8, Cardinals 2" - Cardinals

Game 2 promises to be a tough one for the Pirates, until and unless the Cardinals decide to experiment with their team. However, Pittsburgh should just try to focus on the basics and repeat what they did in Game 1.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Match Details

Match: St. Louis Cardinals @ Pittsburgh Pirates

Date & Time: Saturday, September 10, 07:35 p.m. EDT

Venue: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Odds: Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Pittsburgh Pirates +170 +1.5 (-105) U 7.5 (-110) St. Louis Cardinals -200 -1.5 (-115) O 7.5 (-110)

Odds favor the Cardinals for Game 2.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Pick

The Cardinals are giving their young pitcher, Jack Flaherty, the chance to pitch today. Twenty-six-year-old Jack has been an average performer this season. However, the remaining few games could be his chance to showcase his skills. The Pittsburgh Pirates are the perfect opponents to try your young ones out. A definite pick for Game 2.

Jack Flaherty: Season Statistics

GP IP H ER SO ERA 4 13.0 14 6 12 4.15

Prediction

The tide and the odds are in favor of the St. Louis Cardinals to win this one. They have always won a game against a team from the NL after losing the previous match. This fact certainly cannot be ignored and is definitely something to look out for.

Pick/Prediction: Cardinals -200

