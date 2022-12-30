Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - December 30 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Portland Trail Blazers (18-16) are coming into tonight's game off the back of a 124-113 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Their opponents tonight, the Golden State Warriors (18-18), are currently riding high on a three-game winning streak.

The Trail Blazers broke a three-game losing skid with their Hornets victory. Small forward Jerami Grant led the charge with an impressive 32 points. The Warriors, meanwhile, seem to have found their groove lately, including an impressive 123-109 win over the dominant Memphis Grizzlies earlier this week.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors Match Details

Fixture: Trail Blazers @ Warriors

Date & Time: Friday, December 30, 10:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Oakland Arena, Oakland, California

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors Injury Report

On the Trail Blazers' front, small forward Nassir Little is out with a hip injury. Power forward Justise Winslow is out with an ankle injury. Shooting guard Gary Payton II is out due to conditioning issues. Power forward Greg Brown III is out due to illness. Center Jusuf Nurkic is probable despite right calf soreness. Shooting guard Keon Johnson is out due to illness.

On the Warriors' end, power/small forward Andre Iguodala is still out due to a hip injury at the start of the month. Point guard Stephen Curry is out with a shoulder injury. Power forward/center JaMychal Green is out due to a leg infection. Small forward Andrew Wiggins is out due to illness. Power forward Draymond Green is questionable due to recent foot issues. Shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo is probable despite right knee soreness.

Player Team Injury Status Nassir Little Trail Blazers Hip Out Justise Winslow Trail Blazers Ankle Out Gary Payton II Trail Blazers Conditioning Out Greg Brown III Trail Blazers Illness Out Jusuf Nurkic Trail Blazers Calf Probable Keon Johnson Trail Blazers Illness Out Andre Iguodala Warriors Hip Out Stephen Curry Warriors Shoulder Out JaMychal Green Warriors Leg Out Andrew Wiggins Warriors Illness Out Draymond Green Warriors Foot Questionable Donte DiVincenzo Warriors Knee Probable

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Trail Blazers -2.5 (-110) Ov 231.5 (-110) -140 Warriors +2.5 (-110) Un 231.5 (-110) +120

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors Starting 5s

Trail Blazers - PG: Damian Lillard, SG: Anfernee Simons, SF: Josh Hart, PF: Jerami Grant, C: Jusuf Nurkic

Warriors - PG: Jordan Poole, SG: Klay Thompson, SF: Donte DiVincenzo, PF: Draymond Green, C: Kevon Looney

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Prediction

The Trail Blazers looked solid in their skid-breaking win over the Hornets this week. Power forward Jerami Grant led the charge on offense with 32 points. Their defense also looked considerably stronger than in their recent setbacks against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Warriors, meanwhile, have adjusted well to life without Stephen Curry lately. Point guard Jordan Poole racked up 26 points in their recent win over the 112-107 Utah Jazz. Tonight, the Warriors will enjoy the home-court advantage. Given the often astounding difference in playing quality the team have shown at home compared to on the road this season, playing in Oakland could well net them their fourth straight win.

Prediction: Warriors +2.5 (-110)

