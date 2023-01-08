Portland Trail Blazers vs. Toronto Raptors Prediction

The Portland Trail Blazers take on the Toronto Raptors at the Scotiabank Arena in NBA Regular Season action.

The Raptors come into this game on the back of a terrible run of results, having lost five of their last six games. Their latest defeat came against the New York Knicks losing 108-112. Following this miserable run-off form, the Raptors have fallen to an overall record of 16-23 and are down to 12th place in the Eastern conference standings.

Pascal Siakam has been phenomenal over the last ten games, averaging around 28.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and nearly 6 assists a night. The worrying part is that the Raptors have won just three games over this period where he is performing so admirably.

The Blazers are stuck in a similar situation, having lost both of their last two games. The only positive they have at the moment is that they are still above .500. They have an overall record of 19-19 but have only won three of the last 10 games. They lost their last game 99-108 against the pacers. It was quite an underwhelming performance overall by the Blazers as only Anfernee Simons managed to score 20 or more.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Toronto Raptors Match Details

Fixture: Portland Trail Blazers @ Toronto Raptors

Date & Time: Monday, January 8, 3:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Toronto Raptors Injury Report

Neither side has any major injury concerns.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Toronto Raptors Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Portland Trail Blazers +3 (-109) Over 226.5 (-110) +130 Toronto Raptors -3 (-111) Under 226.5 (-110) -152

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Toronto Raptors Starting 5s

Blazers: PG Damian Lillard SG Anfernee Simons SF Josh Hart PF Jerami Grant C Jusuf Nurkic (GTD)

Raptors: PG Fred VanVleet SG Gary Trent SF OG Anunoby PF Scottie Barnes C Pascal Siakam

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Toronto Raptors Betting Prediction

The Blazers have been solid on the road thus far, winning 10 of their 13 away games this season. They come up against a struggling Raptors side who’ve lost five of their last six.

The Blazers' backcourt is still as strong as ever and clearly trumps that of the Raptors. The performances of Jerami Grant are also of great significance for Portland, who have dominated the frontcourt of late.

The Raptors’ strongest suit is their frontcourt led by Siakam who could be kept quiet by Grant and co. The Blazers should just about edge this one out.

Blazers: +130

Poll : 0 votes