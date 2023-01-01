Providence vs DePaul Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 1 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Providence Friars will take on the DePaul Blue Demons in college basketball action on Sunday.

Providence has played well this season, having won 11 times in 14 outings. They come with a six-game winning streak and look very much settled as a team for any challenge. They will try to play similarly to start the new year with a bang.

DePaul, on the other hand, have had a mixed season so far and will try to be more consistent starting from this game. Coming with a morale-boosting 83-76 win, they will hope to beat high-flying Providence to make a mark in the new year.

Providence Friars vs DePaul Blue Demons Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL PROVIDENCE -245 -5.5(-110) o149(-110) DE PAUL +200 +5.5(-110) u149(-110)

Friars vs Blue Demons Match Details

Fixture: Friars vs Blue Demons

Date & Time: Sunday, January 1, 2:30 pm EDT

Venue: Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL

Providence Friars vs DePaul Blue Demons Key Stats

The Friars have played well this season, averaging over 80 points per game this season. The trio of Bryce Hopkins, Ed Croswell, and Devin Carter have all contributed immensely, averaging over 10 points per game this season. Hopkins has been in the leading role with an average of 16 points per game and has a great free throw accuracy of over 70 percent.

The team has done great in converting rebounds in their favor and has over 15 assists per game on average. Defensively too, they have done well with blocks and steals over five per game this season. They have nothing much to worry about, the only area of concern is turnovers per game which needs to be addressed to increase the scoring possibilities.

In the case of the Blue Demons, they have managed to score over 72 points per game but could not convert them into wins. Major contributions have come from the likes of Javan Johnson and Umoja Gibson. Both players have done well to average around 16 points per game and have been responsible for the team's success.

Javen is the star with an FG conversion percentage of 46 and has a three-pointer accuracy of around 47. The effort as a team do reflect with 13 assists and seven steals per game. But they need to change things when it comes to the defensive setup as reflected by the close losses they have got.

Providence Friars vs DePaul Blue Demons Betting Prediction

We can see that there is a great difference between the two teams and that will change the shape of the game. With the Friars making great strides and scoring over 80 points regularly, they are in great shape.

While the Blue Demons have been inconsistent this season, neither their offense nor defense provides any assurance of doing well in this game. We can expect them to go in favor of the Friars, with them scoring big in this one.

Prediction : Take, Providence Friars, -5.5(-110) & o149(-110)

Poll : 0 votes