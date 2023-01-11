Rutgers vs Northwestern Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 11| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are off to an 11-5 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, sixth in the Big Ten Conference, and are coming off a loss against the Iowa Hawkeyes (76-65) in their last outing.

Cam Spencer was the highest scorer for his team with only 13 points to his name. No other player was able to contribute in a significant way. They will now take on the Northwestern Wildcats, who are on a 12-3 start to the season and on a two-game winning streak, defeating the Indiana Hoosiers (84-83) in their last outing. Boo Buie led the scoring charts for the team with an incredible 26-point performance.

The Wildcats will now host this game at the Welsh-Ryan Arena on Wednesday (January 11) where they will look to get their third consecutive and 13th win of the season.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Northwestern Wildcats: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Rutgers Scarlet Knights -120 -1.5 (-110) O 126 (-110) Northwestern Wildcats +100 +1.5 (-110) U 126 (-110)

The Scarlet Knights have started the season on a positive note with eleven wins and five losses. Their away record is 1-2 at the moment and needs a little bit of improvement going forward. The team is just above the average mark when it comes to offense, scoring 71.5 points per game, which ranks 183rd in the country while conceding only 56.4 points per game, which ranks fourth in the country.

The Northwestern Wildcats are in a better situation compared to the Knights with twelve wins and only three losses. Their home record is a solid 8-2 for now. The team is a little below par on the offensive front, averaging only 68.8 points per game, which ranks 256th in the nation while conceding 58.9 points per game, which ranks 13th in the nation.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Northwestern Wildcats: Match Details

Fixture: Rutgers Scarlet Knights @ Northwestern Wildcats

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 09:00 p.m ET

Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Northwestern Wildcats: Prediction

The Wildcats are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games against a team that has a winning % of more than .600. The two teams are tied for 5-5 wins against each other in their last ten encounters. The competition between the two teams looks very close.

Hosting the game doesn't really give the Wildcats any solid advantage. Expect it to be a tough contest between Rutgers and Northwestern.

Final Prediction: Northwestern +1.5 (-110)

