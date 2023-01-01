Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies Prediction

The New Year’s Day games begin with this contest between the Sacramento Kings and the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedExForum on Sunday (January 1) in NBA Regular Season action. The betting odds and previews are given below:

The Grizzlies come into this game on the back of a two-game win streak, the latest of which came against the New Orleans Pelicans 116-101. With that win, they improved to a 22-13 record and third place in the Western Conference standings.

They have been quite solid recently, winning six of their last 10 games. They have the second-best-rated defense in the entire NBA with a rating of 110, allowing just 111 points per game.

The Kings are also on a similar run of form. They have also won both of their last two games, moving up to 5th place in the West with a 19-15 record. They won their last game 126-125 against the Utah Jazz, thanks to a brilliant Kevin Huerter performance, scoring 30, including 6 3PM.

The Kings have the 5th best offense in the NBA, scoring the second-most points per game (118). Much of that brilliance can be attributed to De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, whose combination play has been brilliant.

Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies Match Details

Fixture: Sacramento Kings @ Memphis Grizzlies

Date & Time: Sunday, January 1, 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

Neither side has any major injury layoffs.

Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Sacramento Kings +4.5 (-110) Over 240.5 (-115) +155 Memphis Grizzlies -4.5 (-110) Under 240.5 (-110) -190

Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies Starting 5s

Kings: PG De'Aaron Fox SG Kevin Huerter SF Harrison Barnes PF Keegan Murray C Domantas Sabonis

Grizzlies: PG Ja Morant SG Desmond Bane SF Dillon Brooks PF Jaren Jackson C Steven Adams

Kings vs. Grizzlies Betting Prediction

Both sides are in superb form and will look to take the game to the opposition. The Grizzlies have built a very strong defensive core while the Kings are fully built on their high-octane offense. The Grizzlies are better placed to win this contest considering the quality of their lineup.

The Kings are a great side, no doubt, but the quality of Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson, Desmond Bane, and Steven Adams is much superior. The Grizzlies have also been nearly flawless at the FedExForum, winning 14 of their 17 home games thus far.

Grizzlies: -4.5 (-110)

