Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads: January 15|2022-23 NBA Season

The Sacramento Kings (23-18) are fourth in the Western Conference and are on a three-game winning streak. They are coming off a big win against the Houston Rockets (135-115), their second consecutive win against the Rockets in a span of two days.
It was a great team effort in the win against Houston. Harrison Barnes led the scoring charts with 27 points, followed by De' Aaron Fox with 24 points, and Terence Davis, who contributed 22 points in the win. It has been a tremendous improvement for the Kings this season and the inclusion of Domantas Sabonis has proved to be a masterstroke.
They will now take on the struggling San Antonio Spurs (13-30), who are 14th in the West and are on a four-game losing streak. They suffered defeat at the hands of the Golden State Warriors (144-113) in their previous outing.
Keldon Johnson and Tre Jones were the only two players who put up some performance in the defeat, scoring 17 and 21 points respectively. This was just not enough as the entire team of the Warriors, including the bench, scored hefty points in the win.
Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs: Match Details
Fixture: Sacramento Kings @ San Antonio Spurs
Date & Time: Sunday, January 15, 07:00 p.m ET
Venue: AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas
Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs: Injury Report
There are only a few injuries combined between the two teams at the moment. Only Kevin Huerter is missing for the Kings, who is questionable due to illness. Doug McDermott is questionable for tonight's game due to a back problem. Devin Vassell is out indefinitely due to a knee injury.
Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs: Injury List
Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs: Betting Odds
Sacramento vs San Antonio: Starting 5s
Kings: F Harrison Barnes, F Keegan Murray, C Domantas Sabonis, G De' Aaron Fox, G Terence Davis.
Spurs: F Keldon Johnson, F Jeremy Sochan, C Jakob Poeltl, G Tre Jones, G Romeo Langford.
Kings vs Spurs: Betting Prediction
The two teams have been tied for five wins each against one other in their last 10 meetings. They met once earlier this season when the Kings demolished the Spurs 130-112.
Only three of their last ten games have gone the total mark. The Kings' current form is much superior compared to San Antonio's. Expect an entertaining game nevertheless.
Final Prediction: Sacramento -7 (-110) & Total Under 244 (-110)
