Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets Prediction and Match Preview - 3rd August 2020

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets

Date & Time: Monday, 3rd August, 8:30 PM ET (Tuesday, 6:00 AM IST)

Venue: The Arena (WWOS), Orlando, FL

Both Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets are contenders for the NBA title. The two heavyweights were victorious in their first outings since the official restart in the NBA bubble. The Milwaukee Bucks won against their eastern conference rivals Boston Celtics while the Houston Rockets defeated the Dallas Mavericks.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks picked up from where they had left and earned a comfortable victory over the Celtics. Giannis Antetokoumpo has been on a tear this NBA season and he looked in fine nick against the Boston Celtics in the Milwaukee Bucks' first game since the restart. Brook Lopez has been fantastic defensively and is a NBA Defensive Player of the Year candidate. Khris Middleton has played the role of a second star perfectly for Mike Budenholzer's team which boasts the best record in the NBA.

Milwaukee Bucks v Los Angeles Lakers

Key Player- Giannis Antetokoumpo

It goes without saying, Giannis Antetokoumpo is easily the best player on the Milwaukee Bucks roster and arguably the best player in the NBA. Antetokoumpo is a front runner for the NBA MVP award and is also a part of the NBA Defensive Player of the Year contender conversation. Giannis is having a scintillating season where his scoring and rebounding have absolutely dismantled the opposition at times. Needless to say, the Houston Rockets will have to strategize to neutralize Antetokoumpo's defensive and offensive prowess.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

Donte DiVincenzo, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokoumpo, Brook Lopez

Houston Rockets Preview

Mike D'Antoni's Houston Rockets played an OT thriller against the Dallas Mavericks in their first game since the NBA restart and came out on top after chasing the game for a considerable period. D'Antoni's small ball line up strategy has worked perfectly well for the Houston Rockets. The Houston Rockets' shot 40 % from three point range and will be looking to emulate that performance from behind the arc against the defensively strong Milwaukee Bucks.

Key Player- James Harden

Shooting Guard James Harden came painfully close to a fifty piece against the Dallas Mavericks as he put up a masterclass performance by scoring 49 points, grabbing 9 rebounds and dishing out 8 assists. James Harden would be looking to repeat this feat against the Milwaukee Bucks as the Houston Rockets will wan to climb up the conference standings.

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Danuel House, Robert Covington, PJ Tucker

Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets Match Prediction

The game should be a close affair as both the teams have stars who can take over a basketball game. It will be a match up between the Houston Rockets' dynamic offense versus Milwaukee Bucks' stingy defence. However, the Milwaukee Bucks should edge out the Houston Rockets due to Giannis' all round ability.

Where to watch Bucks vs Rockets?

Regional broadcast of the match will be available on Fox Sports and ESPN. . You can also live stream the match via the NBA League Pass and streaming website Sony Liv.

