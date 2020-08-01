NBA News update: Tobias leads 76ers team meeting on kneeling during the national anthem, Bob Myers speaks on Igoudala's importance at GSW

Day 3 of the restart of the season in the NBA bubble, Disney World sees some excellent games such as the LA Lakers taking on the Toronto Raptors and the LA Clippers battling it out against the New Orleans Pelicans.

While all the attention is on the basketball court, here is some NBA news from other events surrounding the game.

Philadelphia 76ers plans on kneeling during national anthem

In all NBA games since the restart of the season, players have taken to kneeling to peacefully protest police brutality against minority communities in the USA. The Philadelphia 76ers, who play their first game today also plan on doing so.

In the latest episode of 'Welcome to the Bubble', Matisse Thybulle gives us a glimpse into a team meeting where the some of the 76ers had a heart to heart discussion about kneeling, voting, and supporting black-owned businesses.

Philadelphia 76ers' forward Tobias Harris began the discussion asking his teammates whether they had any qualms about kneeling during the national anthem.

Furkan Korkmaz spoke about his initial hesitation to kneel because he has great respect for the American flag despite being Turkish himself. He went on to speak about how Harris educated him on the reasons for taking a knee and said that he would fully support his teammates by joining them.

Al Horford spoke about the importance of voting and said that the players should try to use their platform to educate people on the importance of voting.

Advertisement

The 76ers also came up with a few ideas to donate to charities supporting black communities and several other means by which they can use their platforms to promote black-owned businesses.

Also Read: Twitter marvels at James Harden's 49-point burst as Houston Rockets beat Dallas Mavericks 153-149 in overtime | NBA 2019-20

Golden State Warriors GM, Bob Myers speaks about the golden days

3 time NBA Champion Andre Iguodala

Golden State Warriors' General Manager, Bob Myers was the guest on the latest episode of the Woj podcast. He spoke on a wide variety of stories from the Warriors amazing run to the Finals 5 years in a row.

Bob Myers was all praise for the tenacity and patience of Andre Iguodala who had not started for the Warriors in the 2014-2015 NBA season. When Steve Kerr put him in the starting lineup in the finals, Iguodala grabbed his opportunity and ended up leading the Warriors to an NBA Championship, earning himself the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP trophy.

Full audio of Bob Myers on The Woj Pod: https://t.co/o6McFOULVc pic.twitter.com/iCaY48hHQ1 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 1, 2020

He also spoke about the Warriors trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green deserving another chance to make a run for the championship.

The Warriors have suffered this season with Steph and Klay injured along with the departure of Kevin Durant. They are out of contention this season and will hope to rebuild next season.

Doubts around NBA star Victor Oladipo's availability for today's game

Victor Oladipo might feature in the Pacers' first game in the NBA restart

Indiana Pacers' star Victor Oladipo attended practice today ahead of their first game in the restart against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo will go through a pregame warmup before determining if he’ll play tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 1, 2020

Oladipo will join the team in the pregame warmups before deciding whether he will play in the game or not.

Also Read: NBA News Update: Coach Pop decides not to take a knee with his players during national anthem, Harrell suffers tragic personal loss