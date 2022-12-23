Same Game Parlay (+478): Bengals vs. Patriots - Week 16 | Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and the Over 

The Cincinnati Bengals head to New England to take on the Patriots for their Week 16 match-up.

There are tons of great plays in this one, as it will be a fantastic game, but here are the top three plays to build a great parlay.

Bengals vs. Patriots Match Details

Fixture: Cincinnati Bengals @ New England Patriots

Date & Time: Saturday, December 23, 2022 1:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

Same Game Parlay Leg #1 - Bengals Moneyline (-176)

Despite being at home, there is no chance the Patriots will win this game. The Bengals have a lot on the line as they try to finish off the Ravens and claim the division. On top of that, they still have a shot at the one seed in the AFC, and that is something worth fighting for.

Despite Bill Belichick's best efforts, the Patriots' season is over, and Mac Jones will try to hold on to his job, but it could be unexpected for the Pats to start him next season. It might finally be time to blow things up in New England, and these might be Bill Belichick's final days.

Same Game Parlay Leg #2 - Joe Burrow Over 258.5 (-113)

Despite the fact that they won't be playing come late January, this Patriots squad is still a tough out. Cincinnati will still need to bring their best to win, and no lead is safe.

Bettors don't need to worry about the Bengals moving into the run game in the second half because even if they take a significant lead in the first half, they will need to keep their foot on the gas pedal throughout the second half.

Same Game parlay Leg #3 - Any Time Touchdown Ja'Marr Chase (+125)

The Cincinnati offense goes through Ja'Marr Chase. Cincinnati struggled when he was out, and they are rolling with him. He should get his looks early, and this is a leg that should cash in the first half.

New England struggled with the team's number one reciever. Look for Chase to rack up yardage early in the game.

