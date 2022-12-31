The Arizona Cardinals head to Atlanta to take on the Falcons. While it is a meaningless game, there is still money to be made here.

This will be a sad game. Bettors can blindly take unders here and come out profitable, but those that prefer the smart play have come to the right place for the three best plays for the game.

Cardinals vs. Falcons Match Details

Fixture: Arizona Cardinals @ Atlanta Falcons

Date & Time: Sunday, January 1st, 1:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Mercedes Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Same Game Parly Leg #1 - Cordarelle Patterson Over 46.5 Rushing Yards (-113)

The Falcons will be looking to move the ball in any way they can. Desmond Ridder cannot be counted on for much; getting Cordarelle Patterson involved will be a great way to jumpstart this offense.

Patterson wasn't able to do much against the Ravens last week, finding 17 yards on eight carriers, but he's been lethal against lesser defenses. Patterson came up with 52 yards against the Saints and 60 against the Steelers. Facing Arizona this week, Patterson shouldn't have any trouble hitting his prop.

Same Game Parly Leg #2 - Under 41 Poitns (-112)

On a parlay, it is typically advisable to find alternate lines for totals and spreads, but given how outlandish 41 points is for this game, there is no need for that.

Both teams have terrible offenses and haven't done much of anything in recent weeks. The teams they have faced range as well. A weak defense shouldn't make much of a difference. The under in this game is one of the best bets of the week and should be included in all parlays.

Same Game Parlay Leg #3 - David Blough Under 192.5 Passing Yards (-113)

Neither quarterback should hit their passing prop in this one. If betters would rather take Ridder's prop instead of Blough, that is completely acceptable.

Again, there is no reason to expect much offense in this game, and as terrible as both quarterbacks have been in the few games they have played, there is no reason to think they will hit their props. Unders are the way to go in this game.

